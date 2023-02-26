Boxing

Bettor places $20k on Tommy Fury to beat Jake Paul

Joe Lyons
How To Bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in ME Maine Sports Betting Sites

An anonymous punter has placed a $20,000 bet on Tommy Fury to beat Jake Paul in tonight’s showdown at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tommy Fury is currently priced at +120 on the money line to beat Jake Paul tonight, but the $20k bet was placed when Fury was +152 earlier today.

$20k bet on Tommy Fury Money Line At +152

If Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul, this punter will win $50,400 – a profit of $30,400.

Despite entering as the underdog, Fury is fancied by experts across the sport to put an end to Jake Paul’s unbeaten streak.

Paul’s last fight took place in October 2022 against UFC legend Anderson Silva, winning by unanimous decision in the eighth round and has won six consecutive bouts.

The 26-year-old has won 67% of his fights by KO and is in line for a WBC world ranking if he manages to overcome Tommy Fury this Sunday and take a huge leap in the world of professional boxing.

Fury, who is also unbeaten, has been threatened with losing the family surname if he falls to defeat in Riyadh – but his brother and heavyweight champion Tyson has backed him with a £100,000 stake.

Whatever the result, we are sure to see an entertaining fight between two exciting prospects in the sport with a potential rematch coming later in the year.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons
Arrow to top