Bettor places $20k on Tommy Fury to beat Jake Paul

An anonymous punter has placed a $20,000 bet on Tommy Fury to beat Jake Paul in tonight’s showdown at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tommy Fury is currently priced at +120 on the money line to beat Jake Paul tonight, but the $20k bet was placed when Fury was +152 earlier today.

$20k bet on Tommy Fury Money Line At +152

$20,000 bet comes in on Fury +152. Good luck Sir. We will be rooting for you. — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) February 26, 2023

If Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul, this punter will win $50,400 – a profit of $30,400.

Despite entering as the underdog, Fury is fancied by experts across the sport to put an end to Jake Paul’s unbeaten streak.

Paul’s last fight took place in October 2022 against UFC legend Anderson Silva, winning by unanimous decision in the eighth round and has won six consecutive bouts.

The 26-year-old has won 67% of his fights by KO and is in line for a WBC world ranking if he manages to overcome Tommy Fury this Sunday and take a huge leap in the world of professional boxing.

Fury, who is also unbeaten, has been threatened with losing the family surname if he falls to defeat in Riyadh – but his brother and heavyweight champion Tyson has backed him with a £100,000 stake.

Whatever the result, we are sure to see an entertaining fight between two exciting prospects in the sport with a potential rematch coming later in the year.

Other Content You May Like