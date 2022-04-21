bet365 Gold Cup Trends | Horse Racing Stats For 2022 Sandown Race

As the curtain comes down on another jumps season at Sandown this Saturday horse racing punters will be looking to end the campaign on a high by finding the winner of the bet365 Gold Cup. With that in mind, Andy Newton is on hand to take you through the best bet365 Gold Cup trends and stats – based on recent winners – use these to put past history on your side!

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Did You Know? The last winning bet365 Gold Cup favourite was in 2000 – 21 rewewals ago!

bet365 Gold Cup Trends for 2022 Sandown Race

Run over a distance of 3m5f, the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase is another race this month for the stayers, while the older readers amongst us might still refer to this race as ‘The Whitbread Gold Cup’, who sponsored the contest from 1957 until 2001.

The race has has various backers since, but leading bookmaker bet365 are starting to build up a strong relationship with the contest now, having supported it since 2008, plus they also have a cracking £50 free bet for any new customers to use on Saturday’s big Sandown race.

Plus, being a competitive staying handicap chase – with a lot of back history – it’s another race with bundles of stats and trends to help narrow down the runners and hopefully point to the horses with the best chances.

bet365 Gold Cup Trends and Stats (past 18 runnings)

17/18 – Had raced in the last 63 days

16/18 – Carried 11-5 or less in weight

14/18 – Carried 11-0 or less

14/18 – Had won over 3m or further before

14/18 – Aged 9 or younger

13/18 – Returned 14/1 or shorter in the betting

11/18 – Officially rated 140 or higher

11/18 – Came from the top 7 in the betting market

10/18 – Had raced in the last 25 days

10/18 – Finished 4 th or worse last time out

or worse last time out 5/18 – Won with 10st in weight

3/18 – Trained by Paul Nicholls

3/18 – Won last time out

2/18 – Ran in the Aintree Grand National last time out

2/18 – Ran in the Scottish Grand National last time out

2/18 – Won by an Irish-trained horse

2/18 – Trained by Philip Hobbs

2/18 – Ridden by Sean Bowen

2/18 – Trained by Alan King (last two winners)

0/18 – Winning favourites

The average winning SP in the last 18 years is 14/1

Other Key Bet365 Gold Cup Facts

The last winning favourite was Beau in 2000

Just one 6 year-old winner since 1959

24 of the last 30 (80%) winners carried less than 11st

8 year-olds have won 7 of the last 18 runnings (39%)

14 of the last 18 (78%) winners were aged 7, 8 or 9 years-old

Trainer Paul Nicholls has won the race 4 times

bet365 Gold Cup Stats and Trends In More Detail

Having A Recent Run – With a huge 17 of the last 18 winners having run within the last 63 days, this is a decent starting point. This trend can also be taken further with 10 of the last 18 winners having raced in the last 25 days. Only three of the last 18 winners won last time out – therefore, don’t focus too much on trying to look for horses that come here off a win. Finally, with 10 of the last 17 winners having finished fourth or worse last time out this is another trend have on your side.

Weight Carried – 16 of the last 18 winners carried 11st 5lbs or less in weight, with 14 of the last 18 having 11st or less on their backs. Since the 2007 running, we’ve only seen three winners that won with 11st or more – but do note that one of those was last year – Potterman (11st 9lbs). If we look back further, then 24 of the last 30 winners (80%) won with less than 11st, while 5 of the last 18 winners had only 10st. With all this in mind, even though it doesn’t always apply to these staying races, it’s clear here that those towards the bottom of the weights (lower handicap mark) have faired best.

Ages To Look For (and avoid) – The most recent winner in 2021 – Potterman – was an 8 year-old when he took the prize– with 39% of the last 18 winners being that age. Plus, last year’s winner further backed up the trend that’s seen 14 of the last 18 winners aged 9 or younger. Note though, we have seen three 11 year-olds – Monkerhostin (2008), Church Island (2010) and Tidal Bay (2012) – take the race in recent times. But, at the other end of the age range we’ve had just one 6 year-old winner (Bounce Back, 2002) since 1959.

Favourites and The Betting Market – Another monster stat in recent times has seen this race being a horrific for the favourites – the last winning market leader was in 2000 (Beau). Backed up again in 2021 with the jolly – Enrilo – finishing third. But, a small word of caution here as that horse – Enrilo – did actually win the race, but was later demoted to third after hanging in the closing stages and causing interference. Potterman, who returned 12/1 in the betting, was the official 2021 winner.

However, despite the poor favourites record recently, you don’t have to look too far away from the favourite to find the winner of this race. The 2019 winner – Talkischeap – was sent off the 7/1 joint second best in the betting, while 13 of the last 18 winners returned 14/1 or shorter – plus, 11 of those 13 winners hailed from the top seven in the market.

Distance Form – It’s no real shock that 14 of the last 18 winners of this staying handicap, which is run over 3m5f, have won previously over at least 3m, but it’s still something to note in case there are any horses trying the 3m+ distance for the first time.

Trainers To Respect – The Alan King stable have won the last two runnings of this race – albeit last year they needed the stewards to help. But anything they run still has to be respected. Other yards to have in your sights are Paul Nicholls, who has four successes to his name – the most recent being in 2015 – and don’t forget he had the first past the post 12 months ago (Enrilo) too until that one was placed third by the stewards. Nicky Henderson, Peter Bowen, Neil Mulholland and Philip Hobbs are other stables that have got their name on the winners’ hall of fame in recent years, so if having runners can’t be ruled out either.

Recent bet365 Gold Cup Chase Winners

2021 – POTTERMAN (12/1)

2020 – No Race

2019 – TALKISCHEAP (7/1)

2018 – STEP BACK (7/1)

2017 – HELLAN HARRI (40/1)

2016 – THE YOUNG MASTER (8/1)

2015 – JUST A PAR (14/1)

2014 – HADRIANS APPROACH (10/1)

2013 – QUENTIN COLLONGES (14/1)

2012 – TIDAL BAY (9/1)

2011 – POKER DE SIVOLA (11/1)

2010 – CHURCH ISLAND (20/1)

2009 – HENNESSY (13/2)

2008 – MONKERHOSTIN (25/1)

2007 – HOT WELD (6/1)

2006 – LACDOUDAL (10/1)

2005 – JACK HIGH (16/1)

2004 – PUNTAL (25/1)

2003 – AD HOC (7/1)

Watch The 2021 bet365 Gold Cup Chase Again

Drama in the 2021 running of the bet365 Gold Cup as the Paul Nicholls-trained Enrilo wins the race but is placed third after running around in the closing stages – Potterman was awarded the race. Both Enrilo and Potterman are entered for the 2022 renewal.

bet365 Gold Cup Chase Free Bet Sign-up Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For The Sandown races

bet365 a bookmaker with one of the best reputations on the planey – so they are a ‘must-have’ to have on your side if you are having a bet on the bet365-sponsored Gold Cup Chase this Saturday.

We’ve an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that requires to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits which you could then use on the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown racecourse on Saturday 23rd April.



ITV 4/1+ Horse Racing Betting Offer – Plus, once you are an existing bet365 customer, you can also tap into their top ongoing offers – including if you back a Sandown winner on Saturday 23rd April at SP odds of 4/1 (or bigger) – they will give you a free bet (up to £50) – just place a bet at the same stake (up to £50) on the next ITV Sandown race (full details of this cracking ITV offer are on their site) – plus we’ve listed the Sandown LIVE ITV races below on this page to help you with this offer. (Note: ITV4 races are also included in this offer)

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅

How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Gold Cup Free Bet

Click here and sign up to Bet365.

Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Sandown races this Saturday and all have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage full advantage of.

2022 Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

More Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Day Free Bets