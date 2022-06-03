Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 3rd June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

France host Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Friday, we have used this game to find our Bet of the Day. Find out more below.

Bet of the Day: France vs Denmark – Karim Benzema to score 2 or more @ 13/2 with bet365

Karim Benzema has been the form man this season, he looks set to win the Ballon d’or this year. The French striker has been given the vote of confidence from the likes of Lionel Messi recently, who said he is set to win the major individual award this year.

He will be hoping to carry on his fine form as he puts on the national team kit in Nations League. With the likes of Kylian Mbappé providing support for Bezema, he will be confident of scoring even more goals in this game.

Benzema hasn’t had the best time during his career with the national team, but he is on his way to reinventing his image as an international striker.

At 13/2 to score two or more goal, it seems like a no-brainer to back this bet.

