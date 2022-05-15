Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Monday 15th May 2022

With one Premier League fixture taking place on Monday, we have looked through the odds and found our bet of the day, with odds of 14/1 on Bet365.

Bet of the Day: Newcastle United vs Arsenal – Bukayo Saka to score first @ 13/2 with Bet365

Arsenal travel to Newcastle United tonight hoping to keep up their hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

Mikel Arteta’s side were humbled by Tottenham on Thursday night, a defeat that put Tottenham in the driving seat for 4th in the Premier League.

Newcastle United have had a remarkable turn around since Eddie Howe took over. They looked set for relegation, but after their takeover and the appointment of Howe they have been one of the form teams in the league. They are in for a big summer with plenty of money to spend and a list of targets that is probably two or three pages long.

Saka has been the star player in the Arsenal team this season, he has been an attacking threat throughout. This is why we are expecting Saka to score first in this game.

