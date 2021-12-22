Besiktas will welcome Goztepe to play the Turkish Super Lig clash on 23rd December 2021, Thursday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:00, Vodafone Park

Besiktas vs Goztepe Preview

Besiktas played the last clash against Fenerbahce in the Super Lig which ended with a 2-2 draw. In this match, Besiktas managed three shots on target and 59% possession.

On the other hand, Goztepe suffered a 1-0 loss against Karagumruk at Gursel Aksel Stadium. Last but not the least, Besiktas won the game against Goztepe by a 2-1 score at Gursel Aksel Stadium.

Besiktas vs Goztepe Team News

Besiktas will be without G. N’Koudou and Mert Günok whereas Goztepe has reported injuries of Lourency and Marko Mihojevic.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanoglu; Rosier, Uysal, Vida, Yilmaz; Bozdogan, Souza, Pjanic; Ghezzal, Larin, Batshuayi

Goztepe possible starting lineup:

Egribayat; Cankaya, Nukan, Arslanagic; Paluli, Aydogdu, Nwobodo, Emir; Tijanic, Akbunar, Jahovic

Besiktas vs Goztepe Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Besiktas vs Goztepe from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Besiktas: 11/20

Draw: 3/1

Goztepe: 4/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 33/50

Under: 13/10

Besiktas vs Goztepe Prediction

After analyzing the past performances of both the teams, most football betting sites predict that Besiktas will win this Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Prediction: Besiktas to win at 11/20.

Bet on Besiktas to win at 11/20 with Bet365.

