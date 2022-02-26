Bayer Leverkusen will look to continue their impressive run of form against Arminia Bielefeld with a home win on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld live stream

Click here to join bet365

Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account

Start watching the Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld live stream at 14:30 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld, then bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Preview

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a defeat and they will be charged up. Leverkusen have picked up four wins from their last five league matches and they are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Arminia Bielefeld. They will be the favourites to pick up all three points here. Meanwhile, the visitors aren’t in bad form either and they are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches. Check out the best Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld betting offers Check out our Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

When does Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 26th of February, at BayArena.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Bayer Leverkusen team news

The home side are without Karim Bellarabi and Andrey Lunev because of injuries.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted line-up vs Arminia Bielefeld: Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Bakker; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Adli, Wirtz, Diaby; Alario

Arminia Bielfeld team news

Meanwhile, the visitors have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Arminia Bielefeld predicted line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Laursen; Vasiliadis, Kunze; Wimmer, Schopf, Okugawa; Serra