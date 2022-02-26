Bayer Leverkusen will look to continue their impressive run of form against Arminia Bielefeld with a home win on Saturday.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld live stream
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Preview
The home side are coming into this game on the back of a defeat and they will be charged up.
Leverkusen have picked up four wins from their last five league matches and they are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Arminia Bielefeld. They will be the favourites to pick up all three points here.
Meanwhile, the visitors aren’t in bad form either and they are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches.
When does Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 26th of February, at BayArena.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News
Bayer Leverkusen team news
The home side are without Karim Bellarabi and Andrey Lunev because of injuries.
Bayer Leverkusen predicted line-up vs Arminia Bielefeld: Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Bakker; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Adli, Wirtz, Diaby; Alario
Arminia Bielfeld team news
Meanwhile, the visitors have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Arminia Bielefeld predicted line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Laursen; Vasiliadis, Kunze; Wimmer, Schopf, Okugawa; Serra
