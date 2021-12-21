AZ Alkmaar will welcome Groningen to the AFAS Stadion on 22nd December 2021, Wednesday.

AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Preview

AZ Alkmaar won the match against Willem II by a 4-1 scoreline. Not only this but the winning team got three shots on target and 72% possession.

Moreover, Groningen suffered a 4-2 defeat against Heracles, but they managed to have 48% possession in the game. Joergen Strand Larsen and Romano Postema were the main goal scorers for the game.

Last but not the least, Groningen won the match against AZ Alkmaar by a 2-0 scoreline.

AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Team News

AZ Alkmaar has reported injury of Jelle Duin. While Daleho Irandust and Radinio Balker won’t play for Groningen.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Vindahl; Witry, Hatzidiakos, Martins Indi, Wijndal; Clasie, De Wit, Midtsjo; Sugawara, Pavlidis, Karlsson

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Leeuwenburgh; Te Wierik, Kasanwirjo, Sverko, Van Hintum; Dammers, Duarte; Suslov, Ngonge, De Leeuw; Larsen

AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen from Bet365:

Match Winner

AZ: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Groningen: 17/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 20/23

Under: 27/25

AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Prediction

The hosts are in excellent form and are ready to keep their winning streak going. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that AZ Alkmaar will win the match.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar to win at 1/3.

Bet on AZ Alkmaar to win at 1/3 with bet365.

