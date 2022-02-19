Augsburg vs Freiburg live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Freiburg will be hoping to get their season back on track with a win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Augsburg vs Freiburg live stream

Augsburg vs Freiburg Preview

The visitors have failed to win four of their last six league matches and they will be expected to pick up all three points here. It remains to be seen whether the away side can extend their impressive head to head record against Augsburg this weekend. Meanwhile, the home side have picked up just five wins from 22 league matches this season and they are heading into this contest on the back of just one win from their last six league matches. Check out the best Augsburg vs Freiburg betting offers Check out our Augsburg vs Freiburg prediction

When does Augsburg vs Freiburg kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Augsburg vs Freiburg kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 19th of February, at the Augsburg Arena.

Augsburg vs Freiburg Team News

Augsburg team news

Augsburg will be without the services of Tobias Strobl and Robert Gumny because of injuries.

Augsburg predicted line-up vs Freiburg: Gikiewicz; Framberger, Gouweleeuw, Oxford, Iago; Moravek, Dorsch; Hahn, Vargas; Finnbogason, Gregoritsch

Freiburg team news

The visitors have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Freiburg predicted line-up vs Augsburg: Flekken; Kubler, Lienhart, N Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Eggestein, Hofler; Schade, Jeong, Grifo; Holer