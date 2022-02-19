Augsburg vs Freiburg prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Augsburg will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 19th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Augsburg Arena.

Augsburg vs Freiburg Prediction

Augsburg are currently in the relegation zone and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to secure their place in the Bundesliga next season.

The home side have picked up just one win from their last six league matches and they will be desperate to grind out a positive result here.

Meanwhile, Freiburg are sixth in the league table and they will be hoping to close in on the top four with a win away from home.

Augsburg vs Freiburg Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Freiburg @ 15/1 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Augsburg vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Augsburg are undefeated in their last 10 home matches against Freiburg in all competitions. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Freiburg have kept a clean sheet in their last two matches against outs Berg. Bet on the visitors to win with a clean sheet.

Augsburg vs Freiburg betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 50/51.

Augsburg vs Freiburg Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Augsburg vs Freiburg from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Augsburg: 19/10 with Bet365

Draw: 12/5 with Bet365

Freiburg: 7/5 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 50/51 with Bet365

Under: 22/23 with Bet365

