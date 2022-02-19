Augsburg vs Freiburg prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Augsburg will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Match Info Date: 19th February 2022
Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Augsburg Arena.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Augsburg vs Freiburg Prediction
Augsburg are currently in the relegation zone and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to secure their place in the Bundesliga next season.
The home side have picked up just one win from their last six league matches and they will be desperate to grind out a positive result here.
Meanwhile, Freiburg are sixth in the league table and they will be hoping to close in on the top four with a win away from home.
Augsburg vs Freiburg Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Freiburg @ 15/1 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
- Check out the best Augsburg vs Freiburg betting offers
- Find out where to watch Augsburg vs Freiburg live stream
Augsburg vs Freiburg Betting Tips
Augsburg are undefeated in their last 10 home matches against Freiburg in all competitions. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Freiburg have kept a clean sheet in their last two matches against outs Berg. Bet on the visitors to win with a clean sheet.
Augsburg vs Freiburg betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 50/51.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Augsburg vs Freiburg Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Augsburg vs Freiburg from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Augsburg: 19/10 with Bet365
Draw: 12/5 with Bet365
Freiburg: 7/5 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 50/51 with Bet365
Under: 22/23 with Bet365
Augsburg vs Freiburg Free Bet
Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook. Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Serie A matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the Bet365 sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £50 in Bet Credits