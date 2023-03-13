Atlanta Falcons Trade For Jonnu Smith

The Atlanta Falcons have made a move to strengthen their offense by acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from the New England Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Sources: The #Patriots are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the #Falcons, as a former big-ticket free agent heads elsewhere and creates space for New England. pic.twitter.com/Cmeh0QJt1F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

The move comes after the Falcons finished the 2022 season with a disappointing 7-10 record and missed out on the playoffs. The team’s management has been looking for ways to bolster their roster in the off-season, and the addition of Smith is seen as a step in the right direction.

Smith’s Last Year With The Patriots

Smith had a down year for the Patriots in 2022, however. He only caught 27 passes for 245 yards and zero touchdowns. He is seen to be a valuable contributor in the running game, providing blocking and occasional rushing attempts.

What This Trade Means For The Falcons

The Falcons are in desperate need of another pass catcher other than Kyle Pitts and Drake London. The organization believes that Smith will be another weapon for whoever the QB may be.

The move is seen as a low-risk, high-reward gamble for the Falcons, who gave up a seventh-round pick to acquire Smith. If he performs well, he could become a key part of the team’s offense. If he struggles, the team will have only lost a late-round draft pick.

For Smith, the move to Atlanta represents a new opportunity to showcase his talents and help a team that is looking to bounce back from a disappointing season.

The Falcons will open their 2023 season with high hopes, and the addition of Jonnu Smith is sure to generate excitement among the team’s fans. Only time will tell whether the move will pay off, but for now, the Falcons are hoping that Smith will help them take the next step and return to playoff contention.

Even in a weak NFC South, the Falcons are still not seen as favorites to win the division according to Georgia sportsbooks. Adding Smith will not have much of an impact in their division title hopes.