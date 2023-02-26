Site News

Atlanta Falcons Are Favorites To Land Lamar Jackson

Anthony R. Cardenas
The NFL off-season often provides excitement with player movement around the league, ad 2023 will be no different. There will be a serious quarterback carousel given the retirements, unhappy signal callers, and leader-hungry teams, and we may see some of the biggest names in the game change places. One of those names is Lamar Jackson.

A former league MVP, Jackson’s relationship with the Baltimore Ravens has soured, and his potential contract extension has and will be a major talking point going forward. There is a real possibility that the two sides part ways this spring, and sports books around the country have already begun to speculate on which team he’ll play for in 2023.

Here are the three teams with the shortest odds to land Lamar Jackson, should he leave the Ravens:

Which Team Is The Favorite To Land Lamar Jackson?

Atlanta Falcons:

The quarterback issues for the Falcons have gone unresolved since the departure of Matt Ryan a year ago, and they will be searching for their next franchise QB during the off-season. They missed out (thankfully) on Deshaun Watson last year, and were forced to ride with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder in 2022.

But they’re the slight overall favorites to land Lamar Jackson, currently listed at +300.

New York Jets

They had one of the most talented young rosters in the NFL last season, but their struggles at quarterback forced the Jets to finish the regular season on the outside looking in. They will be one of the most active teams when it comes to searching for their signal caller of the future this spring, and they have been floated as a possible destination for essentially every player that has become available.

The Jets may be coming in second in the odds to land Jackson, but they’re not far behind the Falcons, coming in at +350.

Las Vegas Raiders:

The departure of Derek Carr creates an obvious hole at the QB position for the Raiders, and they will also be looking for someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. Las Vegas has talented playmakers everywhere on the offensive side of the ball, especially if they are able to retain Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders’ odds to acquire Lamar Jackson sit at +450.

Team Odds Play
Falcons +300 BetOnline logo
Jets +350 BetOnline logo
Raiders +450 BetOnline logo

 

The rest of the list is interesting. The Buccaneers (+500) have an obvious vacancy at the position, and the Panthers (+900) have been rumored as big players for both Jackson and Carr. But sandwiched between them is an interesting proposition, as the Patriots have +750 odds to land the former MVP. The 49ers, Commanders, and Saints are the next three teams listed.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
