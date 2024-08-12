MLB

Atlanta Braves Set To Host The NASCAR Night

Jack Bellamy
After Friday’s announcement of the Major League Baseball Speedway Classic, the Braves will host a NASCAR Night at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.

What is NASCAR Night?

Fans of the Braves and NASCAR are invited to celebrate in advance by attending the game on September 6 at Truist Park, where the Braves will compete against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Battery Atlanta will transform into a tribute to NASCAR, providing fans with an enjoyable pregame experience. Battery Avenue will showcase a selection of pace and show cars from various venues, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway. Attendees will have the opportunity to take photographs with these vehicles, as well as with some of the most prestigious trophies in the sport.

NASCAR Night will offer numerous photo opportunities, interactive stations, and special appearances by popular NASCAR drivers. These drivers will participate in the pregame festivities, including the ceremonial First Pitch and the announcement of ‘Play Ball.’

Additionally, the Braves are scheduled to compete against the Cincinnati Reds next August in the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

What is the Major League Baseball Speedway Classic?

The Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves are scheduled to compete in a national regular season game as part of the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

This event, sponsored by BuildSubmarines.com, will represent the inaugural American or National League game held in Tennessee, making it the fifth state to host a first-time AL or NL game since 2016. A baseball diamond will be constructed on the renowned Bristol track, which is recognized as one of the largest independent sporting venues in the United States, to accommodate this Major League event.

The game will be broadcasted on Fox at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

