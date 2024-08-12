Atlanta Braves Set To Host The NASCAR Night

Fans of the Braves and NASCAR are invited to celebrate in advance by attending the game on September 6 at Truist Park, where the Braves will compete against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Battery Atlanta will transform into a tribute to NASCAR, providing fans with an enjoyable pregame experience. Battery Avenue will showcase a selection of pace and show cars from various venues, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway. Attendees will have the opportunity to take photographs with these vehicles, as well as with some of the most prestigious trophies in the sport.

NASCAR Night will offer numerous photo opportunities, interactive stations, and special appearances by popular NASCAR drivers. These drivers will participate in the pregame festivities, including the ceremonial First Pitch and the announcement of ‘Play Ball.’

Additionally, the Braves are scheduled to compete against the Cincinnati Reds next August in the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.