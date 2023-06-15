Atlanta Braves Place Jesse Chavez On Injured List

The Atlanta Braves have placed veteran reliever Jesse Chavez on the 15 day injured list with a bruised shin he suffered in yesterday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

The Braves recalled right handed pitcher Ben Heller from Triple A in a corresponding move.

Chavez suffered the injury when a comebacker from Miguel Cabrera hit him in the leg and Chavez could not put any weight on it. Him being diagnosed with only a bruise is the best case scenario for him and the Braves. Chavez has arguably been the best reliever in the Braves bullpen. He has appeared in 31 games this MLB season and has a 1.55 ERA.

The bruised shin injury will require Chavez to undergo proper rest and rehabilitation to ensure a full recovery. While the extent of the injury and the timetable for his return have not been officially announced, the Braves will likely take a cautious approach to allow Chavez ample time to heal and regain his strength.

What Should The Braves Do When Chavez Is Sidelined?

The Braves will need to rally together as a team and find ways to compensate for Chavez’s absence. It is a challenging setback, but injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. The resilience of the team will be tested.The Braves bullpen has been one of there weaknesses this season. Having the other arms step up in his absence would be ideal for this Braves team.

As Jesse Chavez starts his recovery journey, the Atlanta Braves organization, his teammates, and fans will be sending their well wishes and support. The hope is that he will make a complete recovery and return to the field soon and ready to contribute.