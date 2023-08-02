MLB

Atlanta Braves Max Fried Expected To Start Friday Against Chicago

Owen Jones
Sports Editor
Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried is set to be the starting pitcher for Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs after being on the 60 day IL with a forearm strain.

 

The trade deadline has come and gone and there were rumors that the Braves would add a starting pitcher to this rotation that has lost Fried and Kyle Wright for most of the season. Even with these starting pitcher injuries, the Braves decided to stand pat on the rotation front. They did, however, add to the bullpen which has seen its slew of injuries as well.

Fried’s last start came against the Baltimore Orioles on May 5th. In only five starts this season, Fried is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA. Fried comes in to the rotation at the right time. The Braves as a whole have not been playing the way they once were in June. They still, however, have a huge lead in the NL East division with an 11 game lead.

The Atlanta Braves are currently the favorites to win the World Series at +325 according to offshore sportsbooks.

Fried will now join a starting rotation that includes flamethrower Spencer Strider, established veteran Charlie Morton, and the young All-Star Bryce Elder. The fifth spot in the rotation is currently up for grabs. Kyle Wright is still on the injured list with a shoulder injury. Wright is trending in the right direction for a September return, however. The Braves currently have former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Yonny Chirinos at the fifth spot after he was DFA’d.

With the Braves record sitting at 68-37, getting Max Fried back in this rotation is huge for them as they get into the the home stretch of this 2023 MLB season.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
