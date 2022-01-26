Aston Villa Transfer News: Rodrigo Bentancur and Joe Gomez linked

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur this month.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Premier League side have now submitted an offer of around £18 million for the 24-year-old Juventus midfielder.

The Italian giants are reportedly willing to sell the player this month but they are looking to bring in a replacement before letting the Uruguayan international leave.

Bentancur is thought to be interested in joining the West Midlands club and a move to the Premier League is a tempting proposition for him.

It is no surprise that Steven Gerrard is looking to improve his midfield options especially after the injury to Marvelous Nakamba.

Douglas Luiz and John McGinn are currently the only reliable options in the midfield for Villa and bringing in the Uruguayan international Bentancur could prove to be a smart move.

Villa have already signed the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne this month and the signing of Bentancur would wrap up a highly impressive transfer window for them.

Gerrard keen on Joe Gomez

Football Insider. Meanwhile, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is looking to raid his former club Liverpool for the highly talented defender Joe Gomez as per

The 24-year-old centre back has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield because of persistent injury problems and the arrival of French defender Ibrahima Konate.

Gomez needs to play regular first-team football in order to recapture his confidence and sharpness and a move away from Liverpool would be ideal for him this month.

It will be interesting to see if Villa can sign the player on loan for the remainder of the season.

Aston Villa have just two recognised centre backs at their disposal and the arrival of Gomez would add depth and quality to Gerrard’s back four.

The Reds have enough depth at the back right now and loaning Gomez out to Villa could be a wise decision for them. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days now.