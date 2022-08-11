Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News arsenal vs leicester bet builder tips premier league predictions

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Predictions

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
1002081134

Arsenal will look to make it two wins from two Premier League games when they host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tips

Gabriel Martinelli anytime goalscorer @ 9/5 with Virgin Bet

Arsenal to win @ 10/21 with Virgin Bet

Gabriel Jesus to score or assist @ 4/6 with Virgin Bet

Daniel Amartey shown a card @ 7/2 with Virgin Bet

Combined Total Odds @ 24/1 with Virgin Bet

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

How to Claim Virgin Bet’s Premier League Betting Offer

How does £20 worth of free bets sound for the return of the Premier League? If you are yet to sign up with Virgin Bet, you can redeem yours within a matter of clicks.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. £20 in Free Bets is now yours.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tip 1: Gabriel Martinelli To Score

Getting our bet builder selections underway, we are tipping Arsenal’s rapid young forward Gabriel Martinelli to continue where he left off last week against Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian should have opened the scoring 15 minutes sooner than he actually did at Selhurst Park when he spurned a gilt-edged chance.

But Martinelli made amends by planting a header past Vincente Guaita illustrating that the goal threat he brings to the team is in the air as well as on the ground.

Despite turning 21 in June Martinelli is now physically adapted to the Premier League and this could be his breakout season. Back him to score against Leicester at 9/5.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tip 2: Arsenal To Win

Mikel Arteta’s team won every game of their pre-season including a 4-0 thumping of Chelsea and seem to have built up a good head of stream.

Leicester will be sorely disappointed that they binned a two goal lead against Brentford last week and will be looking to bounce back quickly.

But Arsenal have won four of the last five meetings between the two clubs and should be too good for Brendan Rodgers’ team at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tip 3: Gabriel Jesus To Score or Assist

It was a surprise to many that Jesus didn’t manage to score or assist against Palace but he was at the heart of a huge amount of Arsenal’s excellent build up play.

The former Manchester City man has made a strong start at his new club and will be desperate to cement his momentum with a goal against the Foxes.

Jonny Evans has been a rock for Leicester over the past four seasons but he won’t be looking forward to trying to keep Jesus quiet on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tip 4: Daniel Amartey To Be Shown a Card

Daniel Amartey is probably one of Leicester’s most underrated players but I think he will have his work cut out against the Gunners.

Regardless of whether Rodgers picks the Ghanian at right-back or in the centre of defence, he looks set for a tough afternoon on Saturday.

With Bukayo Saka and Martinelli happy to swap wings and Oleksander Zinchenko bombing down the left wing on the overlap, Amartey could easily get overwhelmed and be forced to persistently give away fouls and pick up a booking.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder @ 24/1 with Virgin Bet

Arsenal vs Leicester Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Arsenal 10/21
Draw 15/4
Manchester City 11/2

 

Arsenal vs Leicester Team News 

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney was fit enough to play the last five minutes at Selhurst Park on Friday after recovering from another knee injury, with Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu – who featured for the Under-21s – all absent.

However, all three players have returned to senior training this week and could therefore apply for places in the squad this weekend, but Arteta is sure to only consider the trio for minutes from the substitutes’ bench.

As for Leicester, Rodgers did not pick up any fresh injury woes at the weekend and has since allowed Hamza Choudhury to leave for Watford on loan, but the club have been dealt a devastating blow with Ricardo Pereira.

The injury-plagued right-back has undergone an operation on a ruptured Achilles and is set to spend six months recovering, and he is joined in the treatment room by Harvey Barnes and Ryan Bertrand, who are rehabilitating from knee injuries.

Tielemans, Fofana and Maddison should all be involved yet again amid speculation surrounding their futures, with the former being strongly linked with Arsenal, and Jamie Vardy will aim to build on the 11 goals he has already scored in this fixture.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:
Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Leicester City possible starting lineup:
Ward; Fofana, Amartey, Evans; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall; Vardy

Arsenal vs Leicester Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

  • Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League are the options for fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the champions on Sunday.
  • Customers can also watch the action live via the Sky Go app and Sky Sports website.
  • Kick off is scheduled for 15:00 on Saturday 13th August.
More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
16 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
*Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. #ad

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Free Bet Up to £25

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens