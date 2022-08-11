Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Arsenal will look to make it two wins from two Premier League games when they host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tips

Gabriel Martinelli anytime goalscorer @ 9/5 with Virgin Bet

Arsenal to win @ 10/21 with Virgin Bet

Gabriel Jesus to score or assist @ 4/6 with Virgin Bet

Daniel Amartey shown a card @ 7/2 with Virgin Bet

Combined Total Odds @ 24/1 with Virgin Bet

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tip 1: Gabriel Martinelli To Score

Getting our bet builder selections underway, we are tipping Arsenal’s rapid young forward Gabriel Martinelli to continue where he left off last week against Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian should have opened the scoring 15 minutes sooner than he actually did at Selhurst Park when he spurned a gilt-edged chance.

But Martinelli made amends by planting a header past Vincente Guaita illustrating that the goal threat he brings to the team is in the air as well as on the ground.

Despite turning 21 in June Martinelli is now physically adapted to the Premier League and this could be his breakout season. Back him to score against Leicester at 9/5.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tip 2: Arsenal To Win

Mikel Arteta’s team won every game of their pre-season including a 4-0 thumping of Chelsea and seem to have built up a good head of stream.

Leicester will be sorely disappointed that they binned a two goal lead against Brentford last week and will be looking to bounce back quickly.

But Arsenal have won four of the last five meetings between the two clubs and should be too good for Brendan Rodgers’ team at the Emirates Stadium.

📺 Gooners React 🍿 Take your seat on the sofa and relive all the action from #CRYARS with six Gooners! … just watch out for lamps 😅 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 9, 2022

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tip 3: Gabriel Jesus To Score or Assist

It was a surprise to many that Jesus didn’t manage to score or assist against Palace but he was at the heart of a huge amount of Arsenal’s excellent build up play.

The former Manchester City man has made a strong start at his new club and will be desperate to cement his momentum with a goal against the Foxes.

Jonny Evans has been a rock for Leicester over the past four seasons but he won’t be looking forward to trying to keep Jesus quiet on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet Builder Tip 4: Daniel Amartey To Be Shown a Card

Daniel Amartey is probably one of Leicester’s most underrated players but I think he will have his work cut out against the Gunners.

Regardless of whether Rodgers picks the Ghanian at right-back or in the centre of defence, he looks set for a tough afternoon on Saturday.

With Bukayo Saka and Martinelli happy to swap wings and Oleksander Zinchenko bombing down the left wing on the overlap, Amartey could easily get overwhelmed and be forced to persistently give away fouls and pick up a booking.

Arsenal vs Leicester Odds

Arsenal vs Leicester Team News

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney was fit enough to play the last five minutes at Selhurst Park on Friday after recovering from another knee injury, with Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu – who featured for the Under-21s – all absent.

However, all three players have returned to senior training this week and could therefore apply for places in the squad this weekend, but Arteta is sure to only consider the trio for minutes from the substitutes’ bench.

As for Leicester, Rodgers did not pick up any fresh injury woes at the weekend and has since allowed Hamza Choudhury to leave for Watford on loan, but the club have been dealt a devastating blow with Ricardo Pereira.

The injury-plagued right-back has undergone an operation on a ruptured Achilles and is set to spend six months recovering, and he is joined in the treatment room by Harvey Barnes and Ryan Bertrand, who are rehabilitating from knee injuries.

Tielemans, Fofana and Maddison should all be involved yet again amid speculation surrounding their futures, with the former being strongly linked with Arsenal, and Jamie Vardy will aim to build on the 11 goals he has already scored in this fixture.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Ward; Fofana, Amartey, Evans; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall; Vardy

