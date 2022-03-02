Countries
Arsenal transfer news: Matteo Guendouzi to join Marseille permanently

Arsenal transfer news: Matteo Guendouzi to join Marseille permanently

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi will join Marseille at the end of the 2021-22 season, according to reports.

The young midfielder has been on loan at Stade Velodrome this season but now he will join the French outfit in the summer for a fee worth around £9 million.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria confirmed on an RMC Sport show that the 22-year-old’s loan move will become permanent at the end of this campaign.

The France international will reportedly sign a three-year deal with the Olympians in June, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Guendouzi has been impressive for the Ligue 1 side in 2021-22 so far, racking up 26 league appearances and earning three goals to his name.

He also started in all six Europa League matches for Jorge Sampaoli’s side who failed to make it to the knockouts from the group stages.

Arsenal career

Matteo Guendouzi started his senior career at Lorient before he was picked up by the Gunners in July 2018 as a 19-year-old.

He looked to have a big future at the Emirates Stadium as he clocked up 33 Premier League appearances in his first full season under then manager Unai Emery.

However, he struggled to make an impression on Mikel Arteta who sent him out on loan to Hertha Berlin last campaign.

The loan spell at the Bundesliga outfit didn’t see the best of him but the 22-year-old has now reignited his career at Marseille, where he has established himself as a regular.

Guendouzi has often come under fire due to his poor attitude. There are clearly doubts over his temperament and many have also spoken about this.

We have seen him losing temper against Brighton in a Premier League match in 2020 when he grabbed Neal Maupay’s throat.

However, the French footballer now seems to be very happy at the Olympians, where he has impressed everyone with his performances.

