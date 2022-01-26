Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been linked with a move away from France this month and it appears that the player is keen on a return to the Premier League.

Sky Sports, the Dutch international midfielder wants to play for Arsenal and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners are willing to provide him with an exit route before the transfer window closes. According to a report from, the Dutch international midfielder wants to play for Arsenal and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners are willing to provide him with an exit route before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal could definitely use some reinforcements in the midfield and Wijnaldum could prove to be a solid acquisition for them.

Wijnaldum played his best football in the Premier League with Liverpool and Newcastle and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact if the Gunners managed to pull off his signing.

The Dutchman signed for the French club on a free transfer at the start of the season but things have not gone according to plan for him.

Wijnaldum has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Mauricio Pochettino and his performances have failed to appease the PSG fanbase as well.

The player needs a change of scenery this month and a move back to the Premier League could help him regain his sharpness.

With the World Cup coming up later this year, the Dutch international will be hoping to establish himself as a key starter for his national side and he needs to play regularly at a high level in order for that to happen.

A move to Arsenal seems ideal for all parties involved and it remains to be seen whether PSG and the Gunners can reach an agreement over the next few days.

Wijnaldum is reportedly a boyhood Arsenal fan and the chance to play for them will be a tempting proposition for the experienced midfielder.

The Dutchman will not only add technical ability and defensive cover to the Arsenal midfield, but he can also play in a number of positions and his versatility will be an asset for Mikel Arteta and his side.

Furthermore, Wijnaldum is an extremely durable player and his availability will also be a bonus for the London club.