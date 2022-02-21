Arsenal Transfer News: Alvaro Morata linked with Premier League return

Arsenal are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements at the end of the season and the Gunners are reportedly keen on signing the Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the 29-year-old is a target for Barcelona as well and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants can fend off the competition and secure his services in the summer.

Morata is currently on loan at Italian club Juventus but he has had a mixed time in Turin so far.

The Spaniard managed to score 20 goals across all competitions for Juventus last season but he has scored just eight goals in 33 appearances so far this season.

Juventus have recently signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina and the arrival of the Serbian striker has pushed the 29-year-old Spaniard down the pecking order.

Morata was linked with a move away from Juventus during the January transfer window as well but the Italians decided to hold on to him back then.

Meanwhile, Arsenal allowed the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun to leave the club in January and the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are expected to move on in the summer.

Signing a quality striker should be a top priority for the Gunners at the end of this season and Morata could be a useful option for them.

The 29-year-old has played in the Premier League before with Chelsea and he could be able to make an immediate impact at the Emirates.

However, the Londoners must look to bring in a reliable goal scorer and Morata could be an underwhelming addition for the fans. The Spaniard is a useful squad player but Arsenal will need to bring in a better striker if they want to challenge for the major trophies next year.

It will be interesting to see whether Morata is keen on a return to Premier League as well.

His time at Chelsea was far from spectacular and the Spaniard might not be open to a return to England. The 29-year-old scored 24 goals in 72 appearances for Chelsea during his time at the club.