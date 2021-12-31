Arsenal have been linked with a number of strikers in recent months and the latest name linked with the move to Emirates is that of the Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

The Swedish international is regarded as one of the finest young attackers in the game right now and he has been outstanding for Real Sociedad in recent months.

Isak had an impressive European Championships with his country as well as he could prove to be a quality long term acquisition for Arsenal.

The likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are nearing the end of their deals at Arsenal and they are expected to move on at the end of the season.

Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been at his best this season and Mikel Arteta must look to bring in more than one striker in the summer.

The Gunners have been linked with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David as well.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can bring in the necessary reinforcements in the coming months.

According to the Athletic, Isak has signed a new deal with Real Sociedad recently and the Spanish club are unlikely to let him leave next month. Any move would have to wait until the summer at the very least.

The 22 year old Swedish forward has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer and the Gunners must do everything in their power to secure his services.

Isak has seven goals and two assists to his name across all competitions this season and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Gunners if they manage to secure his services.

The 22-year-old is naturally a centre forward but he can operate as a wide forward as well because of his flair and technical ability.

Similarly, Jonathan David would be an exceptional addition for the Gunners as well. The Canadian international has already established himself as one of the best attacking players in the French league.

The 21-year-old has scored 16 goals across all competitions already this season and he has a massive future ahead of him.

A move to the Premier League could be the ideal next step in the development of both players and Arsenal have a rich history of nurturing young players into top-class footballers.