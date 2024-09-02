Arsenal have rejected a £35million bid from the Saudi League for Leandro Trossard, with the Gunners insisting that the Belgian is a key player to their project and therefore not for sale.

Arsenal Reject Saudi Trossard Deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have rejected a bid in the region of £35million for Leandro Trossard, with the Gunners keen to keep their Belgian forward.

It was reported on Monday morning that Al Ittihad had submitted a proposal for Trossard, with the Saudi Pro League transfer window coming to a close this week.

Although it seemed obvious that Arsenal would reject the approach, Trossard has been forced to watch on from the bench at times in the last year so there was always a possibility that he could have left.

But as thought, Arsenal were quick to reject the bid from Al Ittihad saying that the 29-year-old is a key part of Mikel Arteta’s project and insisting he is not for sale.

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal have informed Al Ittihad about their decision to reject €35m proposal for Leandro Trossard, as exclusively revealed. He’s considered key player for the project and NOT for sale. 🟡⚫️🇧🇷 Al Ittihad are now targeting FC Porto winger Galeno with an official bid. pic.twitter.com/uxo0W3DMpU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2024

Arsenal didn’t make many moves in the summer window and losing Trossard would leave them short changed on the left hand side, despite signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea on deadline day.

Trossard has already earned a spot in Arsenal’s starting XI this season after just three games, with the Belgian replacing Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing as the Brazilian continues to struggle for confidence.

In Arsenal’s three Premier League games so far this season Trossard has continued from where he left off last year, with a goal off the bench against Aston Villa to open his account this season.

Last season Trossard notched up 12 goals and one assist in 34 appearances for the Gunners, as well as four important Champions League goals in what was an impressive first full season in North London.

With Al Ittihad failing in their efforts to buy Trossard this week, the Saudi side has reportedly turned their attentions to Porto winger Galeno as a replacement signing.