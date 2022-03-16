Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up vs Liverpool: Team News and Injury Update

Arsenal host Liverpool in what could be an extremely crucial game as far as their Champions League hopes are concerned.

The Gunners are currently fourth in the league table and they are in red hot form coming into this contest. Mikel Arteta’s side have won their last five league matches in a row and they will fancy picking up a morale-boosting home win over the Reds this week.

The Londoners have shown remarkable improvement in recent months and the home fans will feel that this is the best opportunity of picking up all three points against a high flying Liverpool side.

Arsenal have got their swagger back 😏 pic.twitter.com/NJgb3ilhnN — GOAL (@goal) March 13, 2022

The Gunners have not enjoyed the best of form against the Reds in recent seasons and they have picked up just one win from the last six meetings between the two sides.

Both teams are in spectacular form right now and they have what it takes to grind out all three points. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top eventually.

Arsenal are most in-form team in the whole of Europe at this moment in time…



Up next? Liverpool…



BRING. IT. ON. #afc pic.twitter.com/I5VUqmg3Mz — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) March 15, 2022

Arsenal Team News and Injury update

The Gunners are just one injury setback ahead of the clash against Liverpool. Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is sidelined with an injury and Cedric Soares is expected to take his place in the starting line-up against the Reds.

Predicted Arsenal Starting Line-up

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.