Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Union Berlin will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats when they take on Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin live stream
Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Preview
The visitors are currently 8th in the league table and they will be looking to close in on the European qualification spots with a win away from home.
Meanwhile, the home side have picked up just four wins from 22 league matches this season and they cannot afford to keep dropping points.
Arminia Bielefeld could be dragged into the relegation dog fight and the home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here.
When does Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 19th of February, at the Bielefelder Alm.
Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Team News
Arminia Bielefeld team news
The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Union Berlin team news
The visitors will be without Robin Knoche because of a suspension.
Union Berlin predicted line-up vs Arminia Bielefeld: Luthe; Ryerson, Jaeckel, Baumgartl; Trimmel, Khedira, Promel, Oczipka; Becker, Michel; Awoniyi
