Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Union Berlin will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats when they take on Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin live stream

You can watch the Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up to Bet365. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.

Click here to join Bet365

Sign up and deposit any amount into your BetUK account

Start watching the Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin live stream at 14:30 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin, then Bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Preview

The visitors are currently 8th in the league table and they will be looking to close in on the European qualification spots with a win away from home. Meanwhile, the home side have picked up just four wins from 22 league matches this season and they cannot afford to keep dropping points. Arminia Bielefeld could be dragged into the relegation dog fight and the home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here. Check out the best Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin betting offers Check out our Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin prediction

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

When does Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 19th of February, at the Bielefelder Alm.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Team News

Arminia Bielefeld team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Arminia Bielefeld predicted line-up vs Union Berlin: Ortega; Brunner, Nilsson, Ramos, Laursen; Schopf, Castro, Vasiliadis; Wimmer, Serra, Okugawa

Union Berlin team news

The visitors will be without Robin Knoche because of a suspension.

Union Berlin predicted line-up vs Arminia Bielefeld: Luthe; Ryerson, Jaeckel, Baumgartl; Trimmel, Khedira, Promel, Oczipka; Becker, Michel; Awoniyi