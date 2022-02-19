Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Arminia Bielefeld will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Match Info Date: 19th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Bielefelder Alm.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Borussia Dortmund and they will be looking to bounce back strongly.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin have lost their last two league matches and they will be under pressure to pick up all three points here.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six matches against Arminia Bielefeld and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Union Berlin @ 21/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Arminia Bielefeld have drawn their last four home matches against Union Berlin. Bet on the match to end as a draw. New land union Berlin have kept a clean sheet in their last three matches against Arminia Bielefeld. Bet on the visitors to keep a clean sheet.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 12 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 5/7.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Arminia Bielefeld: 9/4 with Bet365

Draw: 9/4 with Bet365

Union Berlin: 13/10 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 25/19 with Bet365

Under: 5/7 with Bet365

