MLB

Are The Oakland Athletics The Worst Team Of All-Time?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz 34 1hhr5
rsz 34 1hhr5

The Oakland Athletics have been in the news cycle this past week, and for all the wrong reasons.

It is no secret that the city of Oakland is in danger of losing its baseball team. In just the last four years, both the Raiders and Warriors have vacated the city and moved on to greener pastures, and it looks as though the MLB team is going to be following suit.

Oakland Athletics Off To Historically Bad Start

It has been a long time coming. The team plays in what is regarded as the worst stadium in baseball, a concrete monstrosity that was constructed and treated with football in mind. The team’s deal with the property expires at the end of next MLB season, and they’ve been on the search for their new digs for some time now.

Last week, it was announced that the Athletics had reached a deal with the city of Las Vegas, and that the team would be relocating before their contract with the Coliseum expires.

There are still some 11th hour strings that could possibly be pulled, but it looks as though Oakland is going to be losing its third professional sports team in less than 6 years time.

The team on the field isn’t giving the city much reason to cheer in what will very likely be one of their final seasons in Oakland.

The Oakland Athletics are off to arguably the worst start of any team in MLB history.

Rough Start Coupled With Bad News Of Relocation

After winning their first game on opening day, the A’s have lost 17 of their last 20 games. And while they have just one more win than the Kansas City Royals, they are doubly pathetic when it comes to the run differential.

The A’s have started off the season with a -100 run differential, the worst start of any team through 21 games since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who had a mark of -85. We are about three weeks into the season, and the team has already endured losing streaks of 6 games and 7 games.

During a three-game span a couple of weekends ago, they were outscored 27-1, including back-to-back 11–0 drubbings at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. Just this last week, the A’s were outscored 26-3 in a three-game set against the Cubs, and lost 18-3 on Saturday against the Rangers.

Every one of the team’s starting pitchers has an ERA of more than 4.98, including three guys who have started games, all having ERAs of a ridiculous 10+.

Could the Oakland Athletics finish as the worst MLB team to ever step foot on the field? The franchise actually already holds that distinction, as the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics finished with the worst winning percentage in the history of baseball.

The team won 23.5 percent of their games that season, finishing with a record of 36-117 and a stretch of 41 losses in 43 contests. The 2003 Detroit Tigers were the worst team of the modern generation, as they won just 43 games two decades ago.

The Athletics will go up against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels this coming week, followed by a chance to get right against the Cincinnati Reds next weekend.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Oakland As Buy Ballpark In Las Vegas Move Expected By 2027
MLB

LATEST Oakland A’s Buy Ballpark In Las Vegas, Move Expected By 2027

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 20 2023
Lopez
MLB
Pablo Lopez Signs Extension With The Minnesota Twins
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 17 2023

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez has signed a four-year $73.5 million dollar contract extension with the team due to his great start to the 2023 MLB season.   Pablo…

rsz r1006046 1023x575 16 9
MLB
MLB Rule Changes Are Working, According To The Numbers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023

The MLB implemented some rule changes at the beginning of the 2023 season, and they have been met with mixed reviews. But for those of us who preferred for baseball…

Arcia
MLB
Orlando Arcia Placed On Injured List With Wrist Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 13 2023
degrom
MLB
Jacob deGrom and Spencer Strider Tied For MLB Lead In Strikeouts
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 13 2023
Happ
MLB
Chicago Cubs Give Ian Happ A Three-Year Contract Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 12 2023
Anderson
MLB
Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson Out 2-4 Weeks With Knee Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 11 2023
Arrow to top