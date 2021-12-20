Round 18 of the Turkish Super Lig is in progress at the Antalya Stadium where Antalyaspor and Kasimpasa will play the match on 21st December 2021, Tuesday.

Antalyaspor vs Kasimpasa Preview

Antalyaspor suffered a 1-0 defeat against Konyaspor at Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu. However, the losing team manages to get two shots on target.

On the other hand, Kasimpasa also lost the match against Sivasspor at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi.

Last but not the least, Antalyaspor and Kasimpasa played the match against one another which ended with a 1-1 draw at Antalya Stadyumu.

Antalyaspor vs Kasimpasa Team News

Antalyaspor has reported injuries of Enzo Crivelli, Harun Alpsoy, and Ufuk Akyol. Whereas Kasimpasa will play without Haris Hajradinovic, Loret Sadiku, and Nabil Dirar.

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Boffin; Sari, Kudryashov, Naldo; Balci, Fredy, Poli, Vural; Ghacha, Sinik, Mukairu

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Tekin; Hadergjonaj, Brecka, Donk, Elmaci; Erdogan, Travnik, Serbest, Hajradinovic; Bozok, Eysseric

Antalyaspor vs Kasimpasa Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Antalyaspor vs Kasimpasa from Bet365:

Match Winner

Antalyaspor: 1/1

Draw: 12/5

Kasimpasa: 12/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/14

Under: 19/20

Antalyaspor vs Kasimpasa Prediction

Antalyaspor will be striving hard after last week’s loss, despite putting up a strong defensive effort for the majority of the game. They will reclaim some confidence against the Kasimpasa team that has yet to win this season. Based on previous encounters between the two teams, most football betting sites believe Antalyaspor will maintain their dominance and win all three points.

Prediction: Antalyaspor to win at 1/1.

