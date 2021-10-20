Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis – Wednesday October 20th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over the SpreadEx fixed odds and spread offerings on Wednesday, highlighting three value bets.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday October 20th

NEWMARKET 2.05

Juvenile progeny of New Bay have a fine record over 7f or further on turf, winning 22 of their 86 starts (25.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £47.20 to a £1 level stake at SP. Nine of those winners (from 27 runners) came on their racecourse debuts (+£45.00) and it could be worth taking a chance on Jane Chapple-Hyam’s CLAYMORE. He could be well drawn in stall 1 – the stalls are on the far side of the track today putting those drawn low against the often-favoured far rail – and her trainer’s first-time-out two-year-olds are profitable to back blind. He can be sipported with SpreadEx at 8-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back CLAYMORE Newmarket 2.05

NEWMARKET 3.50

Overnight rain has changed the going at Newmarket to soft and that will be music to the ears of FARHH TO SHY’s connections. George Margarson’s filly is bred to appreciate the mud and it’s no coincidence that she recorded her career-best RPR (Racing Post Rating) when short-headed on good to soft going over course and distance last time, her first run on ground slower than good. That run was also worthy of an upgrade, as she raced prominently into the headwind on a day that the majority of the winners came from well off the pace. Her dam was a soft-ground winner and, at the time of writing, she could be backed at 17-2 in SpreadEx’s fixed odds market.

Recommendation: Back FARHH TO SHY in Newmarket 3.50

WORCESTER 3.58

Paul Nicholls hasn’t got the greatest record in fixed brush hurdle races and ROQUE IT has been struggling to get his head in front since joining his current handler, recording form figures of 326P42 (0-6). He was beaten at odds-on over course and distance last time and looks vulnerable in this competitive series final. He looks to have been priced up on his trainer’s reputation rather than what he’s achieved on the track and can be opposed once more. SpreadEx include him in their fixed odds FAV OR RAG market, suggesting there’s some value in backing ‘The Field’ at evens.

