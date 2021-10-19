Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis – Tuesday October 19th

Leading horse racing tipster Andrew Mount started the new week as he ended the old one – with a winner! SpreadEx are offering some exciting and innovative betting markets for the racing on Tuesday and he picks out the best value ones.

Andrew has been in excellent form in the past few days and unearthed another winner on Monday – GREENBARN (11-4 from 4-1). He’s been studying hard this morning and has some interesting bets and trades at Yarmouth, Newcastle and Gowran Park:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday October 19th

YARMOUTH

Backend Flat meetings on slow ground can produce some strange results and YARMOUTH’s afternoon fixture might not be a happy hunting ground for favourite backers. There’s also a strong headwind forecast which could see some shock results, especially in the novice races. Big-priced newcomers who usually never get involved after slow starts at this venue might find themselves reeling-in the better-fancied prominent racers in the closing stages. The SpreadEx favourites index at the last meeting here (October 11th) made up at 70 and with big fields and showers forecast it might be worth selling at the current offer of 83. At this meeting 12 months ago, albeit on heavy ground, the favourites index was 75 and the aggregate SPs (starting prices) made up at 99.2 largely thanks to a 33-1 winning newcomer in the opening novice contest. Buying the SpreadEx Starting Prices index at 69 is another angle that could produce a profit today.

Recommendation: Sell Yarmouth FAVOURITES INDEX at 83

NEWCASTLE 2.50

EQUIANO SPRINGS loves tracks with stiff uphill finishes, especially Newcastle and Newmarket. His combined record at these two venues reads 11661221101181 (8-14) for a profit of £53.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Frontrunning isn’t always ideal at this venue but he looks the sole pace angle in this competitive 6f Class 3 handicap and can make all. There are two ways we can side with him – the first is to buy him in the SpreadEx spread betting market at the current offer of 9. This race offers 50pts to the winner, 30 to the runner-up 20 to the third and 10 to the fourth-placed horse. A top four finish will see us in profit. Alternatively, we can simply head to the SpreadEx fixed odds market and back him at 12-1.

Recommendation: Back EQUIANO SPRINGS in Newcastle 2.50

GOWRAN PARK 2.55

It was desperately difficult to make up ground from off the pace at Gowran Park yesterday and those drawn low also enjoyed an advantage. Siding with low-drawn prominent racers could again pay dividends and there are a few that look interesting, not least PARKHILL DAWN. Non-runners have allowed Jim Bolger’s second reserve to creep into this mile handicap and her low draw (stall 4, once adjusted for the non-runners) could see her prove hard to catch. She has twice struggled to see out the 1m2f trip at Navan this autumn but placed over today’s trip at Killarney in between those runs and can be supported each-way.

Recommendation: Back PARKHILL DAWN in Gowran Park 2.55

