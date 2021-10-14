Horse racing expert Andrew Mount turns his attention to the Spreadex markets on Thursday October 14th and picks out the best bets and trades.

Andrew successfully fielded against 5-2 favourite Yccs Portocervo (third of five) at Wetherby on Wednesdsay and has three Spread Betting tips for racing on Thursday.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday October 14th

CURRAGH 2.15

LUSAKA was well held in second place when the 3-1 favourite for a Tramore maiden last time and he looks flattered by his earlier nose defeat at Killarney where he raced on the quickest part of the track from a favourable draw. Progeny of The Last Lion are usually opposable on turf (just five winners from 162 runners for a loss of £139.17 to a £1 level stake at SP) and Lusaka looks worth opposing here.

Recommendation: Oppose LUSAKA

WINCANTON 3.30

STRIKE THE FLINT won well at Plumpton last time but he’s yet to score away from that venue and he could be worth taking on at short odds today. His form figures away from Plumpton read 056666607P6P3 (0-13) and he has yet to place on a right-handed track.

Recommendation: Oppose STRIKE THE FLINT

CURRAGH 4.00

COFFEEMEANSCOFFEE finished second of 20 at Navan on his latest outing but there was a huge bias favouring low draws that day and she was almost certainly flattered from stall 1. The winner, 40-1 shot Thepeckhampouncer, made all from stall 2 and those drawn high never had a prayer. She steps up from 5.5f to 7f and can be taken on.

Recommendation: Oppose COFFEEMEANSCOFFEE

