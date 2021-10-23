Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis – Sunday October 24th

Racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Sunday’s SpreadEx markets to find the best value fixed odds and spread bets.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew has been in fantastic form this week, with Saturday’s 20-1 Cheltenham winner KANSAS CITY CHIEF the highlight. He has two recommended bets/trades on Sunday:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday October 24th

AINTREE 3.00

ITCHY FEET was a Grade 1 chase winner as a novice in February of last year but is 0-6 since and just doesn’t have the size for chasing, often making mistakes. He placed at 14-1 in a Grade 1 chase at Aintree when last seen but was beaten by more than 12 lengths and never looked like winning. Cheekpieces go on for the first time and he could be forced into jumping errors by the likely strong pace. Selling him in the 50-30-20-10 spread market is probably our best option.

Recommendation: Oppose ITCHY FEET in Aintree 3.00

AINTREE 4.10

Southwell jumps form doesn’t always travel, with winners in non-handicap hurdles and bumpers winning only 49 of their 235 starts (since 2016) when bidding to follow up. The expected number of winners bashed on their starting prices was 60 and had we backed them blind we’d have lost £97.99 to a £1 level stake. MACKELDUFF won easily enough at that venue last time but got first run on the second-placed horse – Mozzaro – who was beaten by 25 lengths off a lowly mark when 6-1 for a handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter last time. The third was beaten by 40 lengths next time and the fourth finished eighth of ten on the all-weather. An opening handicap mark of 115 could overestimate his chances and he’s one to oppose. Those looking for an alternative to back in the SpreadEx fixed odds betting might want to consider RIGGS.

Recommendation: Oppose MACKELDUFF in Aintree 4.10

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.