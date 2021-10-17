Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis – Sunday October 17th

There’s a good jumps meeting at Kempton on Sunday October 17th where Andrew Mount highlights the value in the SpreadEx markets.

Register an account at SpreadEx and get a £20 Free Bet to use on today’s racing.

There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed hotpots Snowfall, Mishriff and Palace Pier at Ascot on Champions Day and has two horses he’s keen to side with in the SpreadEx fixed odds betting at Kempton on Sunday October 17th.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday October 17th

KEMPTON 2.05

BALKO SAINT is the one to side with in SpreadEx’s fixed odds betting for this 2m Listed novices’ hurdle. Jane Williams has her string in fine form, sending out a 16-1 winner at Ffos Las yesterday and an odds-on scorer at Hereford earlier in the week. Balko Saint won at Wincanton and in France in the spring, either side of a creditable effort in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He was only 11th of 22 that day but actually fared third best of those to chase the strong early pace (the first six finishers all came from midfield or further back). HIs Wincanton win suggests that this sharp right-handed track will hold no fears.

Recommendation: Back BALKO SAINT

KEMPTON 3.50

Jumping errors blighted MISTER TICKLE’s early chase starts but the addition of blinkers and switch to frontrunning tactics have kept him interested this autumn and he completed his hat-trick with some ease at Fontwell on October 1st. The 5lb rise id fair enough given the ease of his latest victory and he looks the sole pace angle at a track that strongly favours forcing tactics. He can be supported in the SpreadEx fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back MISTER TICKLE

Spread Betting Calculator

Help is at hand if punters wish to work out what they could stand to gain or use when spread betting on horse racing. Spreadex created a spread betting calculator for just this purpose. Why not try it for size, using Andrew’s latest horse racing spread betting tips as examples:

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.