Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis – Monday October 25th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Monday’s SpreadEx markets to find the best value fixed odds and spread bets.

Andrew, who struck gold with a 20-1 Cheltenham winner on Saturday, kicks off the new week with three recommended trades/bets at Leicester, Redcar and Newcastle:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday October 25th

LEICESTER

A few of the likely favourites look vulnerable at Leicester today and it could be worth selling the SpreadEx ‘Favourites’ market (currently set at 76-80) or backing UNDER 65 in Favourites Performance fixed odds betting at 15-8. TOLSTOY can take a keen hold and it’s anyone’s guess as to how the odds-on favourites will react to first-time cheekpieces in the 2.15. SACRED JEWEL isn’t best drawn in the 2.50 and failed to settle when fourth on her debut. TIPPERARY TIGER’s yard has had just one winner from 35 runners in the past fortnight and he too wears headgear for the first time in the 3.25. EY UP IT’S MAGGIE, the current favourite for the 4.35, has found winning difficult since landing her maiden, scoring just once from 11 starts. It’s difficult to be sure as to who will start favourite in the competitive nursery and amateur jockeys’ handicap that bookend the card but we’ll have plenty of horses running for us.

Recommendation: Oppose FAVOURITES at Leicester

REDCAR

Apart from a couple of meetings during August, the bias towards low-drawn runners has been in full swing at Redcar this year. At the last meeting (October 15th), the winners were drawn in stalls 9 of 18, 3 of 9, 2 of 5, 5 of 8, 1 of 5, 2 of 11, 4 of 6 and 3 of 14. At the meeting on October 2nd, the winners were drawn in stalls 1, 3, 2, 1, 6, 5, 2 and 5. SpreadEx have set their innovative ‘double draw’ market (the winning horse’s stall number multiplied by two) at a high-looking 101-105 and a small stakes sell is the recommendation.

Recommendation: Sell DOUBLE DRAW at Redcar

NEWCASTLE 8.00

VISIONS OF GLORY appreciated the strong gallop when getting up late to score by a neck at Wolverhampton last time but the return to this straight course isn’t sure to suit, nor is the likely dawdling pace that is a feature of so many races at this venue. It’s also interesting to note that his jockey, Callum Shepherd, hasn’t got the greatest record on the straight course here, scoring on just two of his 54 rides (3.7%) for a loss of £46.88 to a £1 level stake at SP (the expected number of wins was more than seven). As ever with SpreadEx, we have various options for taking him on. We could back second favourite ZENZERO each-way, oppose him in any match bets or sell him in the 50-30-20-10 spread market.

Recommendation: Oppose VISIONS OF GLORY in Newcastle 8.00

