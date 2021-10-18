Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis – Monday October 18th

The new week starts with four horse racing meetings in Britain and one in Ireland. SpreadEx are offering some fantastic betting opportunities at all venues and leading racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over the best of them.

Andrew was in good form on Sunday, suggesting a bet on BALKO SAINT (won 7-2) and a sell of Kempton winning distances at 44 (made up at 32.3). Yesterday’s market info can be be found in the comprehensive results section on the SpreadEx website.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday October 18th

PONTEFRACT 1.15

Michael Dods ended a quiet spell when Sezaam won at 15-2 at Redcar on Friday and was on the mark 24 hours later with 14-1 Catterick scorer Queen’s Sargant. It could have been even better had 40-1 shot Woven found one too good in a 17-runner Haydock handicap on Friday. Sezaam was a second-time out two-year-old and that’s often been a profitable angle for the yard. GREENBARN was sent off as the 2-1 favourite when making her debut on soft ground at Beverley last month, running very green on her way to a two-length third. Her stall 10 draw could be advantageous assuming the runners swing wide in the straight and come stands’ side, as they often do on soft ground at this venue. She can be backed at 4-1 in the SpreadEx fixed odds betting or bough at 22 on the spreads in the 50-30-20-10 market.

Recommendation: Back GREENBARN in Pontefract 1.15

PONTEFRACT 5.15

SpreadEx offer an innovative market in their fixed odds betting called ‘FAV OR RAG’ which pitches two or three of the market leaders against the field in a match bet. This race has Rayong, Ey Up It’s Maggie and John Kirkup fighting for the ‘FAV’ team at odds of 11-8 and all have claims. Rayong has a win and a close second to his name from two starts at this track, Ey Up It’s Maggie has the prominent style often favoured here and will appreciate the turning track and John Kirkup runs off the same handicap mark as when romping home in this race 12 months ago.

Recommendation: Back FAV in ‘FAV OR RAG’ market Pontefract 5.15

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.30

COME ON LINDA was only beaten by a short head at Chelmsford last time but that was on Polytrack, a surface on which progeny of Alhebayeb typically enjoy. On Tapeta – tonight’s surface – it’s a different story, with just five winners from 112 runners (4.5% strike-rate and a loss of £74.00 to a £1 level stake at SP). Come On Linda’s previous runs here or at Newcastle, the other Tapeta venue, have seen her record form figures of 8945232575 (0-10) and I want to oppose the 4-1 second favourite again. She looks a sell in the 50-30-20-10 spread market.

Recommendation: Sell COME ON LINDA in Wolverhampton 5.30

