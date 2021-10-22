Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis – Friday October 22nd

Andrew Mount scans the SpreadEx markets to find the best value fixed odds and spread bets for Friday’s horse racing action.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed Edinburgh Castle and Lucky Robin, who finished last and second last, in the 2.40 at Ludlow yesterday and has some interesting angles at Cheltenham, Doncaster and Newbury:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday October 22nd

DONCASTER 1.30

Ralph Beckett targets this mile maiden for fillies, winning it three times from seven runners in the past ten years, improving to three from three with runners who started at single-figure odds. MOON DE VEGA, from the same sire (Lope De Vega) as Beckett’s 2018 winner Dancing Vega, can put her experience to good use and make it four from four for his fancied contenders. She was slowly away and ran green when only fifth at Kempton in August where she was reportedly struck into. She took a step forward when filling the same position at Newmarket next time, doing second best of those to come from off the pace. Runner-up Peripatetic, also ridden patiently, gave the form a boost when going one better at Newcastle next time. There are plenty of promising newcomers in opposition but seven of the last ten winners had prior experience and that could prove vital again. Moon De Vega can be backed at 5-2 in the SpreadEx fixed odds betting or bought in the 50-30-20-10 race market on the spreads.

Recommendation: Back MOON DE VEGA in Doncaster 1.30

DONCASTER 2.05

Ralph Beckett also saddles JIMI HENDRIX in this 7f maiden, his first runner in the race since Breath Caught won a division of it by a wide margin in 2017. The New Bay colt was too green to do himself justice when 11-1 for his debut at Salisbury late last month but ran with enormous credit, staying on into a four-length fifth after blowing the start. Progeny of New Bay have a great strike-rate second time out and simply backing all the sire’s juvenile representatives over 7f or further on turf, regardless of how many runs they’d had, would have found 23 winners from 89 bets for a profit of £51.70 to a £1 level stake at SP. He’s currently priced at 100-30 in the SpreadEx fixed odds betting or can be bought on the 50-30-20-10 spread index.

Recommendation: Bet JIMI HENDRIX in Doncaster 2.05

NEWBURY

Ralph Beckett also has five live chances at Newbury and it’s interesting to see strong overnight support for four of them – DELOREAN (1.38), CRESTA DE VEGA (2.13), POSTMARK (2.48) and OMAN in the 1m5f handicap (3.58). The rides are split between Rob Hornby and ROSSA RYAN and buying one or both of them in the SpreadEx Newbury JOCKEYS market could pay dividends. At the time of writing their spreads were set at 22-24 and 23-25 respectively, with 25pts offered for a win, 10pts for a second place and 5pts for a third. I just favour Rossa Ryan, as he also has some interesting mounts for other yards, not least ALAADEE for Richard Hannon in the 2.13 who is bred to appreciate the very soft ground.

CHELTENHAM 2.30

FIDELIO VALLIS was beaten at Chepstow on his recent return to action and could be worth opposing again. The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old tends to reserve his best efforts for the spring, recording form figures of 111111 (6-6) from late February until the end of May. His record outside of this period reads 7F2422 (0-6). THIRD TIME LUCKI and ANY NEWS both have solid claims and Fidelio Vallis might have to settle for second or, hopefully, third place.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.