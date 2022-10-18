Analysis of Biggest Upsets in Premier League [2002-22]

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We at SportsLens.com went through historical results and betting odds of every Premier League game from 2002 to 2022 to determine the biggest upsets during the period. Here are the biggest Premier League upsets during the past two decades.

9. Arsenal vs West Bromwich 2-3 (2010/11)

Odds: 15

Our list has seven fixtures that sit combined in the ninth spot. The first fixture on the list is Arsenal’s surprise 2-3 home loss to West Bromwich in September 2010. Peter Odemwingie, Gonzalo Zara and Jerome Thomas scored for the Baggies. Samir Nasri scored a brace for the losing side.

= Chelsea vs QPR 0-1 (2012/13)

Odds: 15

During the 2012-13 season, QPR, managed by Harry Redknapp, shocked Rafa Benitez’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Shaun Wright-Phillips scored the only goal in the game.

= Arsenal vs Watford 1-2 (2016/17)

Odds:15

Walter Mazzarri’s Watford dealt a severe blow to Arsenal’s season with a 2-1 upset in the 2016-17 season. Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney netted for the Hornets. Alex Iwobi was on target for the hosts.

= Liverpool vs Swansea City 2-3 (2016/17)

Odds: 15

Roberto Firmino couldn’t save Liverpool’s blushes despite scoring a brace on the day. Bottom-placed Swansea City, managed by Paul Clement, dealt a blow to Liverpool’s title hopes with a 2-3 win at Anfield. It was the first win of Clement’s time at the Welsh club.

= Norwich City vs Manchester City 3-2 (2019-20)

Odds: 15

Norwich City shocked everyone when they defeated Pep Guardiola’s Man City 3-2 at Carrow Road in 2019-20. As expected, the season ended in relegation for the Canaries, and the win over City remained an anomaly.

= Chelsea vs West Bromwich 2-5 (2020-21)

Odds: 15

Thiago Silva’s 29th-minute red card was the decisive factor in the game. Nevertheless, it was an embarrassing result for the Blues in front of their fans. Coincidentally, this was also the first Premier League defeat of Thomas Tuchel’s era.

= Liverpool vs Burnley 0-1 (2020-21)

Odds: 15

Ashley Barnes’ late penalty enabled Sean Dyche’s Burnley to do a snatch-and-grab at Anfield. The game ended Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield.

8. Arsenal vs Hull City 1-2 (2008/09)

Odds: 17

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal got stunned by recently-promoted Hull City early in the 08/09 season. The Tigers had just won promotion during the summer, and they made everyone notice with their upset win at the Emirates, thanks to goals from Geovanni and Daniel Cousin.

7. Manchester City vs Stoke City 0-1 (2014/15)

Odds: 18

Early in the 2014-15 season, Stoke City stunned reigning champions Manchester City with a 0-1 win at the Etihad Stadium. Mame Biram Diouf scored a brilliant solo goal to secure all three points for Mark Hughes’ side.

6. Manchester United vs West Bromwich 0-1 (2017/18)

Odds: 19

Bottom-placed West Bromwich stunned Manchester United late in the season, thanks to the Jay Rodriguez strike. The result confirmed Manchester City as Premier League champions in 2017/18.

5. Newcastle United vs Manchester City 2-1 (2019/20)

Odds: 19

Man City suffered a significant blow in their pursuit of Liverpool as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at St James’ Park. Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie (penalty) were on target for the Magpies.

4. Manchester City vs Crystal Palace 0-2 (2021/22)

Odds: 19

Manchester City won the 2021-22 title, but they could get the better of Crystal Palace throughout the league season. City suffered a 0-2 loss to the Eagles in their home game. City’s hopes were dashed by Aymeric Laporte’s red card around the half-time mark. Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher were on target for the visitors.

3. Manchester City vs Crystal Palace 2-3 (2018/19)

Odds: 21

Crystal Palace have developed a habit of causing an upset against City. This game is also remembered for Andros Townsend’s stunning 30-yd volley. Jeffrey Schlupp and Luka Milivojevic (penalty) were the other scorers for the Eagles.

2. Manchester City vs Wolves 0-2 (2019-20)

Odds: 21

Adama Traore terrorized City’s defence on the day and scored a late brace to shock the standing champions.

1. Manchester United vs Blackburn Rovers 2-3 (2011-12)

Odds: 26

Blackburn Rovers’ shock 3-2 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2011-12 is the biggest upset in the last 20 years of the Premier League. Ahead of the game, United were involved in the historic title chase with neighbours City while Rovers were placed at the bottom of the table. Yakubu scored a brace, and Grant Hanley added another for Rovers. Dimitar Berbatov also registered a brace.

Eventually, United lost the title on goal difference while Blackburn Rovers got relegated to the Championship.