Altay will play host to Trabzonspor on 21st December 2021, Tuesday at Bornova Stadium.

Altay vs Trabzonspor Preview

Altay lost the last match against Giresunspor at the Cotanak Stadium by a 3-1 scoreline. However, Altay managed to get five shots on target and six corners in this match.

On the other hand, Trabzonspor won the match against Hatayspor by a 2-0 scoreline. Not only this but the winning team had nine shots on target with Djaniny and Andreas Cornelius the main goal scorers of this Super Lig match.

Lastly, both teams are working hard to win this match and take all three points.

Altay vs Trabzonspor Team News

Altay has reported injuries of Kazimcan Karatas and N. Kücükdeniz. Whereas Anthony Nwakaeme, Hüseyin Türkmen, Erce Kardesler, and Gervinho won’t play for Trabzonspor.

Altay possible starting lineup:

Lis; Naderi, Akca, Bjorkander, Thiam, Karayel; Rodriguez, Pinares, Poko, Kappel; Bamba

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Peres, le, Hugo, Denswil; Siopis, Ozdemir; Parmak, Omur, Djaniny; Cornelius

Altay vs Trabzonspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Altay vs Trabzonspor from Bet365:

Match Winner

Trabzonspor: 10/11

Draw: 13/5

Altay: 12/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/17

Under: 19/17

Altay vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Trabzonspor is in good form to win Tuesday’s Turkish Super Lig match, so most football betting sites predict that Trabzonspor will take all three points.

Prediction: Trabzonspor to win at 10/11.

How to Watch Altay vs Trabzonspor Live Stream?

