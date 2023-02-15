UFC

Alexander Volkanovski Remains Number 1 In UFC Pound-For-Pound Rankings

Paul Kelly
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC Pound-For-Pound Rankings
Despite losing a razor thin decision to Islam Makhachev in the main event at UFC 284 at the weekend, Alexander Volkanovski has remained as the number one in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Volkanovski Remains No.1 In UFC P4P Rankings

Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev went down this previous weekend in Australia. The UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev won a razor thin points decision against the UFC Featherweight Champion.

In the aftermath of the fight, MMA fans around the world were debating who the pound-for-pound king is. Prior to the UFC 284 main event, Volkanovski was ranked at the UFC p4p number one, with Makhachev ranked at no. 2.

However, with the Russian winning the fight between the two champions, there was a huge debate as to whether Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protégé was now the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC.

Well, the UFC have updated their pound-for-pound rankings Alexander Volkanovski remains at number one.

Makhachev won a really close fight against against the Aussie, with many people actually feeling ‘Volk’ did enough to win the fight. Regardless of who you think won the fight, it cannot be denied that Volkanovski gave it a real good go against the UFC lightweight king.

The fact that the man from down under stepped up a weight division to challenge himself and came so close, means he rightfully stays as the p4p best MMA fighter on the planet. Volkanovski is likely to move back down to featherweight again to fight the interim champion, Yair Rodriguez. He would likely go into that fight as the overriding favorite with the best offshore betting sites.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 will undoubtedly happen again down the line. However, for now it looks like the Australian will remain at number one in the pound-for-pound rankings with Makhachev staying at number two.

