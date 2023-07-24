MLB

Alex Kirlloff And Austin Riley Named AL & NL Players Of The Week

Owen Jones
Minnesota Twins Alex Kirlloff and Atlanta Braves Austin Riley have been named AL and NL Players of the Week.

 

AL Player Of The Week: Alex Kirlloff

For the Minnesota Twins, Alex Kirlloff is having a career year in his third season for the team. Over the past seven games, Kirlloff has a .345 batting average with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs while also sporting a 1.187 OPS in that span. In a somewhat under-performing offense, Kirlloff has been one of the lone bright spots as the Twins currently lead the AL Central by three games.

The Minnesota Twins are -325 to make the playoffs according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

In only 65 games played, Kirlloff has a .282 average with 8 home runs and 32 RBIs. For this team to relly contend in the American League, the Twins will need help with those like Kirlloff, Carlos Correa, and Byron Buxton. Their pitching staff cannot carry the load for them to go on a deep playoff run.

NL Player Of The Week: Austin Riley

For the Atlanta Braves, Austin Riley has had a somewhat down season so far. Finally he is now starting to heat up at the right time. In the span of six games Riley has a .400 average with 6 home runs and 16 RBIs with a 1.640 OPS. Riley had hit a home run in five straight games in this week’s span. Even though Braves have been been playing as well recently, they are still well ahead of the division lead and by far the World Series favorites.

The Atlanta Braves are +350 to win the World Series according to offshore sportsbooks.

Both of these players are getting hot at the right time. These guys will need to play like this more often down the stretch. Kirlloff and Riley are not considered super stars, but they are finally getting the recognition they deserve for their play this past week.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
