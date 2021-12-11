Ajax will host AZ Alkmaar on Sunday evening at Johan Cruyff Arena. The hosts will be looking to make six wins on the bounce while the visitors will be in search of a fourth consecutive victory.

Watch and bet on Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar at Bet365>livestreaming>football.

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Preview

Ajax won the match against Willem II by a 5-0 scoreline. Not only this, but they were also undefeated in the match against Sporting by 4-2.

As a result, they became one of the nine teams in history to win all six of their group stage games.

On the other hand, AZ Alkmaar managed to get a 3-1 victory against Sparta Rotterdam and stands eighth in the league having 23 points.

Last but not the least, both teams will be struggling hard to show the best of their performance in this match too.

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Ajax will be without Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber, and Noussair Mazraoui while AZ Alkmaar has reported injuries of Jelle Juin, Jeremy Helmer, Fredrik Midtsjo, and Hakon Evjen.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martinez, Blind; Alvarez, Gravenberch, Berghuis; Antony, Tadic, Haller

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Vindahl; Wijndal, Martins Indi, Chatzidiakos, Sugawara; Midtsjo, Reijnders, De Wit; Karlsson, Pavlidis, Gudmundsson

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar from Bet365:

Match Winner

Ajax: 2/9

Draw: 6/1

AZ: 10/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 4/11

Under: 12/5

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Ajax is performing very well in all recent matches. They’ve scored 48 goals in the league so far. Whereas AZ Alkmaar has also been in terrific form recently, winning three games in a row after going winless in their previous matches.

However, depending on the extraordinary performance in the past, most football betting sites predict that Ajax will win the game.

Prediction: Ajax to win at 2/9.

Bet on Ajax to win at 2/9 with bet365.

How to Watch Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar live online.

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.