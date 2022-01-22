AFCON 2021: Four best players in Group stages

The group stage of AFCON 2021 has ended and now 16 African teams are ready to battle it out in the knockouts for the continental crown.

Below we look at some of the players who stood out with their excellent performances in the group stages.

1- Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)

Vincent Aboubakar has been in spectacular form in the current Africa Cup of Nations. The in-form striker scored two goals in Cameroon’s 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso in their first group match. The 29-year-old followed that up with another brace in the Indomitable Lions’ 4-1 win over Ethiopia. Surprisingly, he was also on the scoresheet in their 1-1 draw with Cape Verde.

Aboubakar is currently leading the scoring charts at AFCON 2021, with five goals to his name. He has also shown his leadership qualities which are helping his side to produce good results so far.

2- Musa Barrow (Gambia)

Bologna forward Musah Barrow has been earning rave reviews in his maiden AFCON. The 23-year-old struck a late penalty goal to snatch a point from Mali in the 1-1 draw at Limbe Stadium. He also provided two assists to play an important role in the Scorpions’ victories over Mauritania and Tunisia.

If Gambia go past the round of 16, Musa Barrow will have had a major say.

3- Ibrahima Kone (Mali)

Ibrahima Kone has scored goals in all three group matches for Mali so far. The talented forward provided the decisive goal from the spot-kick in their 1-0 win over Tunisia. The 22-year-old also earned his name on the scoresheet in the 1-1 draw with The Gambia.

Ibrahima Kone was also on target against Mauritania in the Eagles’ last group match. His excellent performances have seen him win two man of the match awards so far.

4- Moses Simon (Nigeria)

Nigeria are flying high in the AFCON 2021, with the Super Eagles winning all their three group matches. They boast some quality players in their squad and Moses Simon is one of them.

The Ligue 1 forward has scored one goal and provided one assist so far in the tournament. The 26-year-old also has one man of the match award under his belt.