Aberdeen vs St Johnstone live stream: Scottish Premiership preview, kick off time and team news

Aberdeen will play host to St Johnstone at the Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday, with the home side looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat.

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone Live Stream

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone Preview

Aberdeen were flying high in the Scottish Premiership when they entered the new year as they had won four of their five matches in December.

The Dons took a point off the defending champions Rangers this month but they suffered a 1-0 defeat at St Mirren in their previous league match. They will look to bounce back this weekend.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone have endured an awful campaign so far. The Saints have lost their previous eight Premiership matches and are currently sitting at the bottom of the table.

When does Aberdeen vs St Johnstone kick-off?

St Johnstone vs Dundee will kick off at 4:00 pm BST on 29th January 2022 at Pittodrie Stadium.

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone Team News

Aberdeen Team News

Aberdeen will not be able to avail the services of Michael Devlin who is currently recovering from injury.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Lewis; Ramsay, McCrorie, Bates, Campbell; Brown, Ferguson; Hedges, Jenks, Ojo; Besuijen

St Johnstone Team News

St Johnstone will be missing Nadir Ciftci who has sustained a hamstring injury.

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Clark; Cleary, Gordon, McCart; Brown, Davidson, Butterfield, MacPherson, Booth; May, Kane

