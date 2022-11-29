Aaron Rodgers Expects Himself To Play in Week 13

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed optimism on his status to play this week against the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers sustained a rib injury in Sunday night’s loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter. He did not return.

He appears on the Pat McAfee show every Tuesday and he expressed his thoughts on if he will play this upcoming week. Rodgers wanted to return to the game but stated that he could not move the correct way for him to play.

This has not been a good season for the Green Bay Packers whatsoever. However, rookie wide receiver Cristian Watson has been a revelation over the past three weeks. Watson has had 6 touchdowns over his last three games. It is still nice to see a rookie of his caliber break out.

Christian Watson is a DUDE. “Six touchdowns in three weeks is impressive for anybody & he’s well put together” ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/F2H6O4DfUe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 29, 2022

If Rodgers cannot go then third year quarterback Jordan Love will be the starter for the Green Bay Packers. Love has hardly played in his short NFL career. With all of the uncertainty in recent years on Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers, Green Bay selected Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Love was viewed as a high upside quarterback prospect out of Utah State. His sophomore season with Utah State was better than his junior season. Love threw for 32 touchdowns to 6 interceptions his sophomore season. In his junior season he only threw for only 20 touchdowns and threw 17 interceptions.

In relief for Rodgers, Love played well in the small sample size he was given. Love completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown pass to Cristian Watson.

With the Packers not really in the playoff picture, however. It would not be surprising for Green Bay to hold Rodgers out the rest of the season. They are +1400 to make the playoffs according to NFL betting sites. Rodgers returning may help the Packers for a desperation playoff run.