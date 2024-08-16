MLB

Aaron Judge Becomes The Fastest Player To Record 300 Home Runs In MLB History

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has hit another major milestone in the MLB and this one was a big one, with the 32-year-old surpassing the 300 home run mark in record time.

Aaron Judge Hits Another MLB Milestone

As one of the best players in MLB right now, Aaron Judge is no stranger to hitting big milestones in the league and he notched up another important one this week, with his 300th home run.

Judge hit his 300th homer against the White Sox on Wednesday, with the strike coming in his 955th game in the league to make him the quickest to ever get to 300.

“It’s a great achievement,” Judge said after the game. “I’ve been in the game a little while now, I guess. We’ve still got a long way to go. I was hoping it would come in a win.

“Those are some guys that have done a lot of great things in this game,” Judge said. “You throw around a lot of those names to even people that don’t know baseball, and they know who they are. It’s a special group to be in. It’s just an honor to be in the same category as them, and mentioned in the same sentence.”

The Yankees did in fact win in Judge’s milestone game, with an emphatic 10-2 victory over the White Sox making it back to back wins for New York against Chicago after losing the first of the series.

Judge achieved his 300 home run milestone in 132 games less than the next best record, with Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner taking 1087 games to reach the same mark.

MLB Players To Hit 300 Home Runs

See below for a list of players who have achieved 300 home runs and how many games they took to hit the milestone.

  • Ryan Howard (1,093)
  • Juan González (1,096)
  • Alex Rodriguez (1,117)
  • Giancarlo Stanton (1,119)
  • Harmon Killebrew (1,137)
  • McGwire (1,148)
  • Albert Pujols (1,165)
  • Albert Belle (1,171)
  • Babe Ruth (1,173)
