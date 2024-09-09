NBA

Jamal Murray Agrees To Four-Year, $208Million Contract Extension With The Denver Nuggets

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jamal Murray Nuggets pic
Jamal Murray Nuggets pic

The Denver Nuggets and Jamal Murray have agreed to a four-year, $208million contract extension which keeps the 27-year-old out of free agency next summer. 

Jamal Murray Contract Extension

Star guard for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray, is set to stay in Denver for four more years as he has agreed to a new $208million contract extension.

Murray was entering the final year of his current contract in Denver, where he was earning approximately $31.5million a season. His new contract will reward Murray with a huge pay rise as his new annual salary is closer to the $51million mark.

Although he struggled to make much of an impact for Canada at the Olympics, Murray has been one of the most important players for Denver during his seven year career in the NBA.

Murray enjoyed a career best campaign last year, averaging 21.2 points and 6.5 assists per game in the regular season after recovering from what could’ve been a career ending ACL injury.

The Denver star tore his ACL in 2021 which forced him to miss out on the entirety of the 2021-22 season, but he bounced back a year later to claim ultimate glory with the Nuggets.

It is fair to say that Murray has earned his maximum contract extension, as the Canadian is the Nuggets’ all-time leader in 3-pointers at just 27-years-old.

Murray and Nikola Jokic have formed a formidable partnership in Denver over the last few seasons and of course they were rewarded in 2023 with their first respective championships.

The Nuggets have been busy in the offseason, with Denver also adding the experienced Russell Westbrook to its ranks for some key experience in the locker room.

With the experienced Westbrook joining the core of Murray, Jokic and Aaron Gordon amongst others, the Nuggets could prove to be a much more serious threat than last year when they got eliminated in the Conference semi finals.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Jamal Murray Nuggets pic
NBA

LATEST Jamal Murray Agrees To Four-Year, $208Million Contract Extension With The Denver Nuggets

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 09 2024
Brandon Ingram Pelicans pic
NBA
Brandon Ingram did not attend a week-long voluntary minicamp held by the Pelicans players
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 05 2024

In 2023-24, the New Orleans Pelicans finished the season 49-33. That was good enough for a playoff berth and the Pelicans matched up with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite their…

T.J. McConnell Indiana Pacers pic
NBA
T.J. McConnell is signing a four-year, $45 million extension with the Indiana Pacers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 30 2024

In 2023-24, the Indiana Pacers finished 47-35. That was sixth in the Eastern Conference, just narrowly avoiding the play-in tournament. During the postseason, the Pacers got a lucky draw and…

Steph Curry Warriors pic
NBA
Steph Curry has agreed to a one-year, $62 million extension with the Golden State Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2024
images 3
NBA
Celtics Sign Lonnie Walker IV To Exhibit 10 Contract After Stints With Lakers And Nets
Author image Antonio  •  Aug 29 2024
images 2
NBA
Netflix Announces Premiere Date For Docuseries ‘Starting 5’ Featuring NBA Stars
Author image Antonio  •  Aug 29 2024
lebron bronny james
NBA
LeBron James Addresses What Bronny Must Call Him On The Court This Season: “He cannot call me dad in the workplace”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 29 2024
Arrow to top