The Denver Nuggets and Jamal Murray have agreed to a four-year, $208million contract extension which keeps the 27-year-old out of free agency next summer.

Jamal Murray Contract Extension

Star guard for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray, is set to stay in Denver for four more years as he has agreed to a new $208million contract extension.

Murray was entering the final year of his current contract in Denver, where he was earning approximately $31.5million a season. His new contract will reward Murray with a huge pay rise as his new annual salary is closer to the $51million mark.

Although he struggled to make much of an impact for Canada at the Olympics, Murray has been one of the most important players for Denver during his seven year career in the NBA.

Murray enjoyed a career best campaign last year, averaging 21.2 points and 6.5 assists per game in the regular season after recovering from what could’ve been a career ending ACL injury.

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike George tell ESPN. The deal — guaranteeing Murray $244M over next five seasons — secures a franchise cornerstone to the Western contender. pic.twitter.com/XDfBM4oX1Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 7, 2024

The Denver star tore his ACL in 2021 which forced him to miss out on the entirety of the 2021-22 season, but he bounced back a year later to claim ultimate glory with the Nuggets.

It is fair to say that Murray has earned his maximum contract extension, as the Canadian is the Nuggets’ all-time leader in 3-pointers at just 27-years-old.

Murray and Nikola Jokic have formed a formidable partnership in Denver over the last few seasons and of course they were rewarded in 2023 with their first respective championships.

The Nuggets have been busy in the offseason, with Denver also adding the experienced Russell Westbrook to its ranks for some key experience in the locker room.

With the experienced Westbrook joining the core of Murray, Jokic and Aaron Gordon amongst others, the Nuggets could prove to be a much more serious threat than last year when they got eliminated in the Conference semi finals.