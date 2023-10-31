NBA

76ers News: Tyrese Maxey Now In Line To Be Named Most Improved Player With Harden Gone

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 17530431190
rsz 17530431190

A “black cloud” was lifted from over the heads of the Philadelphia 76ers early on Tuesday morning. After a long, drawn out saga that included James Harden publicly criticizing his team’s general manager and eventually being denying him access to the team plane, the two have finally parted ways. As was his preference, Harden has been traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, and will play in his hometown for the first time in his career.

Tyrese Maxey Should Thrive With Harden’s Departure From 76ers

Much of the news is of course about the Clippers and how Harden improves their standing in the Western Conference. Their starting lineup is now one of the more dangerous units in the league, and the franchise is looking to capitalize on the championship windows of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

But what about the team that Harden departed from? Where do the 76ers go from here? There are questions about their superstar and reigning MVP Joel Embiid, and what exactly he plans to do with his future. There is the thought that Philadelphia will do what they can in order to bring in another star to entice Embiid to stay, though that player might be a third star if Tyrese Maxey continues on his current trajectory.

Maxey is in his fourth season as a pro after being drafted 21st overall by Philadelphia in 2020. He has shown marked improvement in each of his years in the league, and got his scoring average up to 20+ points on 43% shooting from 3-point range. While he played 33 minutes per, Maxey started in just 41 of the games, with Harden often getting the nod instead.

MIP Award Is Maxey’s To Lose

But that will all be changing, now. The 76ers backcourt officially belongs to Tyrese Maxey, and he has been doing an excellent job of staking his claim early on in the 2023-24 season. Through the first three games of the year, he is averaging 30 points per game, and his rebound and assist numbers are impressive, too. He already has a 31 point, 8 assist game so far this year, as well as a 24 point, 10 rebound performance as well.

Maxey is the outright leader for Most Improved Player as well. The sample size is of course small, and he began the season as the slight favorite in the category anyway. But the guard’s designation at BetOnline for MIP is currently sitting at +200, down from the +300 that we saw on Monday night before Harden was traded away. We are very early in the season, but it is currently a two-man race for the award, with Cam Thomas (+450) joining Maxey near the top. The next lowest designation belongs to Cade Cunningham at +1000.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
nba plain b5895914 065e 43dd 88c9 829e715760e6
NBA

LATEST NBA: Damian Lillard & Jimmy Butler Meet Ahead Of Bucks vs. Heat Matchup

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
rsz cstbrightspotcdn1
NBA
NBA News: Chris Paul & DeMar DeRozen Will Pass Larry Bird In Points This Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h

At the start of the 2023-24 season, NBA legend Larry Bird was in 36th place on the league’s all-time scoring list. On Sunday, his 21,791 points were surpassed by Steph…

rsz 17571842940
NBA
De’Aaron Fox Avoids Serious Injury, But May Miss Time For Kings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 30 2023

The Sacramento Kings played in a heated battle on Sunday night against their in-state rival Los Angeles Lakers. The game went into overtime with Sacramento eventually prevailing, improving their record…

rsz dm 230914 nba today jimmy butler birthday1112
NBA
Jimmy Butler Trolls Timberwolves Fans, Blows Kisses To Crowd
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 29 2023
rsz 230523093708 01 lebron james 052223
NBA
The 10 Highest Paid NBA Players For The 2023-24 Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 29 2023
rsz devin booker chris paul getty 1755355826
NBA
Warriors News: Will Chris Paul Come Off The Bench When Draymond Green Returns?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 28 2023
d7461740 72eb 11ee 9fdf 1e16c8a6a0cf
NBA
Kevin Durant Passes Hakeem Olajuwon On NBA All-Time Scoring List
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 27 2023
Arrow to top