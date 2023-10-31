Betting

NBA Odds: Are The Clippers Finals Favorites After Harden Trade?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 231031113542 james harden philadelphia 76ers file
rsz 231031113542 james harden philadelphia 76ers file

James Harden is the latest disgruntled NBA superstar to get his wish, as he has finally been traded out of Philadelphia after an off-season of drama between the sides. He is now a part of his 4th franchise since the 2020-21 season, and is one of the more polarizing figures in the game, given the regularity of his trade requests.

NBA Odds: Clippers’ Finals Odds Now Sitting At +1200

The Los Angeles Clippers are the team that had always been favored to land Harden. At some point during last season, there were talks about the Rockets potentially welcoming back the player who was a league MVP and the face of their franchise for many years, but Houston eventually went another way with their free agency money. There were rumors that popped up that included the Bulls or even the Raptors, but LA was always the preferred destination for Harden.

He got his wish on Monday night. The 76ers front office finally pulled the trigger on a trade, sending Harden to Los Angeles in exchange for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, and draft considerations. PJ Tucker was also shipped to Los Angeles in the deal.

The 76ers finally rid themselves of the headache that created more headlines than on-court contributions. They have given a mini-reset to their roster, and have given themselves flexibility to be able to chase a star next summer in order to entice Joel Embiid to stay. According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, Philadelphia saw their NBA Finals odds rise slightly, from +2000 to +2200 overnight.

LA Trying To Capitalize While They Can

There was a far bigger shift out West, though. The Clippers entered the day on Monday with a +2000 designation to be crowned NBA Champions, but that number has dropped all the way down to +1200, putting them in the top-7 when it comes to the shortest odds. They are still behind four other Western Conference teams on the board, but have jumped well ahead of the Mavericks (+2200) to make a definitive top-5.

Bet on Clippers To Win NBA Finals (+1200) at BetOnline

The Clippers are hoping to capitalize on what is left of their potential championship window. There have been rumors swirling for the better part of a year regarding the futures of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and this particular group of players may not be around as a unit for very long.

Los Angeles will play back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it is likely that Harden will wait to make his debut with his new team. The Clippers have four straight off nights after November 1st, and will take on the New York Knicks on November 6th.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
halloween casino new
Betting

LATEST Best Halloween Casino Games On USA Offshore Casinos

Author image Andy Newton  •  11min
rsz 231031113542 james harden philadelphia 76ers file
Betting
NBA Odds: Are The Clippers Finals Favorites After Harden Trade?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  35min

James Harden is the latest disgruntled NBA superstar to get his wish, as he has finally been traded out of Philadelphia after an off-season of drama between the sides. He…

halloween casino new
Betting
Best Halloween Casino Games With Canada Offshore Casinos
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h

Join the best Halloween casino games with Canada offshore casinos today and claim over $7,000 in welcome bonuses that you can then use on what’s billed the scariest day on…

halloween money
Betting
Best Halloween Special Offers For Canada Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  7h
halloween slots new
Betting
Best USA Sportsbooks With Halloween Slots Available Today
Author image Andy Newton  •  8h
rsz 17637951270
Betting
NFL Super Bowl Odds: Bengals Climb, 49ers Fall Out Of Top Spot
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
rsz carson wentz 091222 getty ftr
Betting
NFL Odds: Will The Vikings Sign Carson Wentz In Wake Of Cousins Injury?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
Arrow to top