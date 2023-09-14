Load management has become an increasing issue in the NBA over the past few seasons. There are more and more star players who are taking nights off during the regular season in order to give themselves some rest during the grueling 82 game schedule, which has produced a watered down product and negatively impacted fan experience.

LA Clippers Most Likely Violators Of New NBA Rule

ESPN Source: The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve new rules strengthening resting policy rules and punishments for star players that include national TV games, in-season tournament games and sitting out multiple All-Stars together in regular season games. https://t.co/uEu5tFdeok — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2023

Commissioner Adam Silver has addressed the issue in the past, but the league made a firm decision in order to combat load management starting this upcoming season. The new plan gives the league office most authority over the issue, and has the ability to fine a team over $1 million for each instance of violating the resting rules.

Teams with two “star players” will be required to play at least one of them (barring injury to both) in each game, and teams must ensure that their stars are available for nationally televised broadcasts.

You can bet on which team is going to violate the rules first. The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Los Angeles Clippers as the current favorites, and for good reason. There has been perhaps no team in the NBA that has had its star players miss more time than the Clippers, with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard playing in limited minutes ever since arriving 5 years ago. Whether is be because of legit injuries or not, the load management has become an issue for the league.

Suns Not Far Behind With New Trio Of Stars

Reporting on the Board of Governors’ passing of the NBA’s new Player Participation Policy with @shaepeppler on @sportscenter pic.twitter.com/IEvBGBnOk7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2023

They aren’t heavy favorites, though. Their designation comes in at +200, with the Suns not far behind at +250. There is a trio of stars playing in Phoenix now, with plenty of potential for load management down the road. The Lakers are at +300, and perhaps surprisingly, the Spurs are in the top-5 at +500 due to Victor Wembanyama.

There are other stipulations to the new rule that should incentivize players to participate in more games. In order to be eligible for regular season awards like MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or All-NBA honors, a player must play in at least 65 regular season games.

Under the new rules, Grizzlies center Jarren Jackson Jr. would not have been eligible to win the DPOY award in 2022-23, due to playing in just 63 games.

