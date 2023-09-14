NBA

Clippers Favored To Be First NBA Team To Be Fined For Resting Players

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz kawhi leonard paul george bench 1011
rsz kawhi leonard paul george bench 1011

Load management has become an increasing issue in the NBA over the past few seasons. There are more and more star players who are taking nights off during the regular season in order to give themselves some rest during the grueling 82 game schedule, which has produced a watered down product and negatively impacted fan experience.

LA Clippers Most Likely Violators Of New NBA Rule

Commissioner Adam Silver has addressed the issue in the past, but the league made a firm decision in order to combat load management starting this upcoming season. The new plan gives the league office most authority over the issue, and has the ability to fine a team over $1 million for each instance of violating the resting rules.

Teams with two “star players” will be required to play at least one of them (barring injury to both) in each game, and teams must ensure that their stars are available for nationally televised broadcasts.

You can bet on which team is going to violate the rules first. The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Los Angeles Clippers as the current favorites, and for good reason. There has been perhaps no team in the NBA that has had its star players miss more time than the Clippers, with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard playing in limited minutes ever since arriving 5 years ago. Whether is be because of legit injuries or not, the load management has become an issue for the league.

Suns Not Far Behind With New Trio Of Stars

They aren’t heavy favorites, though. Their designation comes in at +200, with the Suns not far behind at +250. There is a trio of stars playing in Phoenix now, with plenty of potential for load management down the road. The Lakers are at +300, and perhaps surprisingly, the Spurs are in the top-5 at +500 due to Victor Wembanyama.

There are other stipulations to the new rule that should incentivize players to participate in more games. In order to be eligible for regular season awards like MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or All-NBA honors, a player must play in at least 65 regular season games.

Under the new rules, Grizzlies center Jarren Jackson Jr. would not have been eligible to win the DPOY award in 2022-23, due to playing in just 63 games.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz kawhi leonard paul george bench 1011
NBA

LATEST Clippers Favored To Be First NBA Team To Be Fined For Resting Players

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4min
Kevin Porter Jr. Rockets pic
NBA
Who is Kevin Porter’s Girlfriend? Kysre Gondrezick Net Worth, WNBA Earnings, & Instagram
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 11 2023

On Monday morning, police responded to a 9-11 call in New York. Involved in the incident was the Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. He was arrested and charged with assault…

rsz https soaringdownsouthcom wp content uploads imagn images 2017 07 19738830
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Interest In Trae Young Is Real
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 31 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers are always on the search for their next superstar or complimentary star player. That has been no different recently despite already having LeBron James and Anthony…

rsz 649f77415cef1153084853
NBA
Mark Cuban Says That Kyrie Irving Knows The Mavs Are Luka’s Team
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 31 2023
rsz smbc446gl6zutpexq8xi
NBA
Anthony Edwards Talks About Heat Culture: “I See What They Mean”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 27 2023
rsz usa today 202587560
NBA
Damian Lillard Opens Up: “I Won’t Speak On The Blazers”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 24 2023
rsz nba plain 98822b02 fd7e 4ac4 ac4f b967712c9dda
NBA
Cooper Flagg Will Visit Duke, Kansas, And UConn This Fall – Blue Devils Are Heavy Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 23 2023
Arrow to top