Soccer

5 Most Successful Teams In MLS History: DC United Joins LA Galaxy At The Top

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
LA Galaxy Celebrating
LA Galaxy Celebrating

Since its formation in 1993, Major League Soccer (MLS) has witnessed a steady increase in the number of participating franchisees. From just 10 teams in 1996 to a staggering 29 between Eastern and Western Conferences in 2023, the competition has grown fiercer with each passing season.

Teams participating in the MLS contend for up to four trophies per year: MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield, US Open Cup, and the CONCACAF Champions League. DC United, LA Galaxy, and Seattle Sounders are the only three teams in history that have won all four.

Today, we will take a look at a brief history of the leading franchises in the premier division of American soccer and determine which one has won the most accolades. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it.

#5 San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakers Are One Of The Most Successful Teams In MLS
San Jose Earthquakers Have Won The MLS Cup Twice

San Jose Earthquakes have emerged as one of the most successful teams in MLS, winning four trophies over the years. San Jose, who were one of the 10 founding teams of Major League Soccer, won their first silverware in 2001. They went on to beat heavyweights LA Galaxy in the final to clinch the MLS Cup.

Their second and last MLS Cup arrived a couple of seasons later, in 2003. Apart from the MLS Cup, San Jose Earthquakes have also won two Supporters’ Shields, bagging the accolade in 2005 and 2012.

#4 Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire Are One Of MLS Most Successful Clubs
Chicago Fire Celebrating Their US Open Cup Win

Coming in at number four, we have Chicago Fire, who have won six trophies since joining MLS as an expansion team in 1998. Their haul includes one MLS Cup, one Supporters’ Shield, and four US Open Cups.

Chicago Fire completed a double in their debut season, beating DC United in the MLS Cup final and later Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup final. Chicago’s first and only Supporters’ Shield came in the 2002-03 season. They have been without a trophy since winning the US Open Cup in 2006.

#3 Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders Are One Of MLS Most Successful Teams
Seattle Sounders Celebrating After Winning The 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

The youngest team on this list, 2007-born Seattle Sounders have built quite a trophy cabinet for themselves. They have won eight trophies since, namely two MLS Cups, one CONCACAF Champions League, four US Open Cups, and one Supporters’ Shield.

Seattle Sounders won their first MLS Cup in 2016, beating Toronto FC in the final. Three years later, they reached the summit once again at Toronto’s expense. Their most recent heroics came in the 2021-22 CONCACAF Champions League final, where they beat Mexican club UNAM 5–2 on aggregate.

#2 DC United

DC United Are One Of MLS Most Successful Teams
DC United Last Won MLS Cup In 2004

Since coming to life in June 1994, DC United have been one of MLS’ most consistent performers, with them amassing a total of 12 trophies. So far, the Washington-based club have won four MLS Cups, four Supporters’ Shields, three US Open Cups, and one CONCACAF Champions League. DC United became the first MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League when they clinched it in 1998.

DC United, who won their first MLS Cup in 1996, have not reached the summit of American football since 2004. It will be interesting to see if their former player and now manager Wayne Rooney can turn their fortunes around.

#1 LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy Are MLS Most Successful Team
LA Galaxy Celebrating After Winning 2014 MLS Cup

LA Galaxy are the most successful team in the history of American football, winning a total of 12 trophies since joining the top-flight in 1996. They have won five MLS Cups, four Supporters’ Shields, two US Open Cups, and one CONCACAF Champions League so far.

LA Galaxy’s first piece of silverware arrived in the 1997-98 season when they won the Supporters’ Shield trophy. A Couple of seasons later, they won the CONCACAF Champions League, beating Olimpia in the final. Next came the US Open Cup in 2001 before their first-ever MLS Cup in 2002. Galaxy’s last MLS Cup came in 2014.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ronaldo And Messi
Soccer

LATEST 10 Players With The Most Goals In The 21st Century: Messi Joins Ronaldo Atop The List

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
LA Galaxy Celebrating
Soccer
5 Most Successful Teams In MLS History: DC United Joins LA Galaxy At The Top
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Since its formation in 1993, Major League Soccer (MLS) has witnessed a steady increase in the number of participating franchisees. From just 10 teams in 1996 to a staggering 29…

1002747494
Soccer
“Top four will be a big success” – Didi Hamann Plays Down Liverpool’s Premier League Chances After Chelsea Draw
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has claimed the Reds do not have the squad to challenge for the Premier League title, adding that a top-four finish would be a big achievement…

Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: West Ham Join Inter Milan In Pursuit Of Red Devils Forward
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
1002000941
Soccer
Neymar To Be One Of The World’s Highest-Paid Players At Al-Hilal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Club Legend Roy Keane Predicts Where Manchester United Will Finish In The 2023-24 Premier League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
man utd vs wolves
Soccer
Man Utd vs Wolves Premier League Betting Picks: The Stats Suggest A Low-Scoring Match
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
Arrow to top