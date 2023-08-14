Since its formation in 1993, Major League Soccer (MLS) has witnessed a steady increase in the number of participating franchisees. From just 10 teams in 1996 to a staggering 29 between Eastern and Western Conferences in 2023, the competition has grown fiercer with each passing season.

Teams participating in the MLS contend for up to four trophies per year: MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield, US Open Cup, and the CONCACAF Champions League. DC United, LA Galaxy, and Seattle Sounders are the only three teams in history that have won all four.

Today, we will take a look at a brief history of the leading franchises in the premier division of American soccer and determine which one has won the most accolades. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it.

#5 San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes have emerged as one of the most successful teams in MLS, winning four trophies over the years. San Jose, who were one of the 10 founding teams of Major League Soccer, won their first silverware in 2001. They went on to beat heavyweights LA Galaxy in the final to clinch the MLS Cup.

Their second and last MLS Cup arrived a couple of seasons later, in 2003. Apart from the MLS Cup, San Jose Earthquakes have also won two Supporters’ Shields, bagging the accolade in 2005 and 2012.

#4 Chicago Fire

Coming in at number four, we have Chicago Fire, who have won six trophies since joining MLS as an expansion team in 1998. Their haul includes one MLS Cup, one Supporters’ Shield, and four US Open Cups.

Chicago Fire completed a double in their debut season, beating DC United in the MLS Cup final and later Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup final. Chicago’s first and only Supporters’ Shield came in the 2002-03 season. They have been without a trophy since winning the US Open Cup in 2006.

#3 Seattle Sounders

The youngest team on this list, 2007-born Seattle Sounders have built quite a trophy cabinet for themselves. They have won eight trophies since, namely two MLS Cups, one CONCACAF Champions League, four US Open Cups, and one Supporters’ Shield.

Seattle Sounders won their first MLS Cup in 2016, beating Toronto FC in the final. Three years later, they reached the summit once again at Toronto’s expense. Their most recent heroics came in the 2021-22 CONCACAF Champions League final, where they beat Mexican club UNAM 5–2 on aggregate.

#2 DC United

Since coming to life in June 1994, DC United have been one of MLS’ most consistent performers, with them amassing a total of 12 trophies. So far, the Washington-based club have won four MLS Cups, four Supporters’ Shields, three US Open Cups, and one CONCACAF Champions League. DC United became the first MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League when they clinched it in 1998.

DC United, who won their first MLS Cup in 1996, have not reached the summit of American football since 2004. It will be interesting to see if their former player and now manager Wayne Rooney can turn their fortunes around.

#1 LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy are the most successful team in the history of American football, winning a total of 12 trophies since joining the top-flight in 1996. They have won five MLS Cups, four Supporters’ Shields, two US Open Cups, and one CONCACAF Champions League so far.

LA Galaxy’s first piece of silverware arrived in the 1997-98 season when they won the Supporters’ Shield trophy. A Couple of seasons later, they won the CONCACAF Champions League, beating Olimpia in the final. Next came the US Open Cup in 2001 before their first-ever MLS Cup in 2002. Galaxy’s last MLS Cup came in 2014.