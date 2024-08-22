Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto has announced his retirement from baseball this week, after an impressive 17 year career in the MLB.

Joey Votto Retires From Baseball

Having played in the MLB for 17 years, Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto decided to finally call it quits on his long career this week as he announced his retirement from baseball.

Votto took to social media to thank his fans for their support after his decision, having played for the Reds through his whole career in the league.

“That’s it, I’m done. I’m officially retired from baseball.” he wrote.

Joey Votto has announced his retirement via his Instagram after 17 seasons, six All-Star selections, a Gold Glove, and 2010 NL MVP honors. 👏 pic.twitter.com/jFyhqIXLL8 — MLB (@MLB) August 21, 2024

“Thank you to my parents, Wendy and Joe, for giving me everything I needed to fulfill my dream of becoming a professional baseball player.

“Thank you to my brother, Tyler Votto, for throwing me wiffle balls for all those years (ha ha, you are the best. I had to write this.). To Warren and Nick for the years of hitting together as high schooler’s. The Etobicoke community for supporting me as a youth player.”

Votto was drafted to the Reds in 2002 and the Toronto born star worked his way up through the ranks to eventually earn his MLB debut in 2007.

Joey Votto announces that he is officially retiring from baseball. 🐐⚾ #Reds pic.twitter.com/UZhZE4Pu4m — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) August 21, 2024

In his farewell post, Votto admitted that he wanted to play in his home town before he retired, but he never got the opportunity to move back to Toronto before his career ended.

“Toronto + Canada, I wanted to play in front of you. Sigh, I tried with all my heart to play for my people,” he said. “I’m just not good anymore. Thank you for all the support during my attempt.”

Votto played 2056 MLB games for Cincinnati during his career, hitting 356 home runs and earning a spot on six All-Star teams, making the 40-year-old one of the most accomplished hitters in Reds and MLB history.