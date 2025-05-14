The 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow features Rory, Scottie, and Spieth chasing history. Here’s how to watch every moment.

There are four days each spring when golf holds its breath. When pressure gathers with each swing and history waits in the still Carolina air. The 107th PGA Championship begins Thursday at Quail Hollow in Charlotte—a course carved for drama, power, and poise.

Rory McIlroy returns to his personal proving ground. Scottie Scheffler is riding a wave few can match. And for Jordan Spieth, it is more than a major—it’s a shot at immortality. A win, and the career Grand Slam is his. A miss, and the wait continues. The stage is set.

Three Names, One Dream: A Championship of Purpose

Rory McIlroy knows this course. Quail Hollow is where his legend took root—a site of four past victories, including his first PGA Tour win in 2010. Now, he returns to Charlotte not just chasing another trophy, but defending momentum. Fresh off a Masters win, McIlroy arrives not just as a favorite, but as a man chasing rare air.

Then there’s Scottie Scheffler. Calm, calculated, composed. His game, at times, feels machine-like—effortless and effective. But Quail Hollow demands more. It demands emotion. Expect Scheffler to give just enough of both.

The PGA Championship has paired the top 3 players in the world together for rounds 1 and 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qIhOa2IJNz — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) May 13, 2025

And Jordan Spieth? He arrives with something greater than confidence—he arrives with consequence. The PGA Championship remains the final piece of his Grand Slam puzzle, a prize that’s haunted him since his last major win in 2017. It’s the weight of legacy that walks with him this week.

Grouped together for the opening rounds—McIlroy, Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele—these three tee off as more than stars. They are storylines in motion, each chasing a different kind of history.

Quail Hollow: A Course That Doesn’t Flinch

Some courses host tournaments. Others demand them. Quail Hollow is the latter.

Tucked into the pine-lined pockets of Charlotte, North Carolina, it stretches long and tests even longer. Its fairways bend like questions. Its closing stretch—the Green Mile—answers them. Holes 16, 17, and 18 are unforgiving and unforgettable. Water. Wind. Nerves. All present.

This is where careers are forged and tested.

Quail Hollow Club – Course History for the PGA Championship ⛳️Includes average finish position and Strokes Gained per round since 2017 ⛳️5th most predictive annual course ⛳️2017 data is from the PGA Championship ⛳️Pre-2017 data is not included because the course underwent a… pic.twitter.com/LW3sQwAmPy — Ron Klos (@PGASplits101) May 12, 2025

McIlroy has found something spiritual here. For him, this place is both familiar and formidable—a combination that’s made Quail Hollow a sanctuary and a challenge all at once.

But it isn’t just about power. It’s about patience. Those who chase flags here often find trouble. Those who manage their moments, who breathe before the swing and silence the doubt, they find glory.

For Spieth, a master of creativity, Quail Hollow is an artist’s canvas. For Scheffler, a tactician, it’s a battleground of discipline. For fans, it’s a theater—sun-drenched and perfectly manicured—for golf’s most poetic championship.

How to Watch: A Weekend of Wall-to-Wall Coverage

The PGA Championship doesn’t just live on the leaderboard—it unfolds across screens, streams, and quiet Sunday living rooms.

Coverage begins early and runs deep. Thursday and Friday, ESPN will carry the first two rounds starting at noon, with ESPN+ streaming coverage from the moment players tee off at 7 a.m. Featured groups and marquee holes (16, 17, 18) will be shown all day via ESPN+. It’s golf in its most immersive form.

Saturday and Sunday mornings begin with ESPN+ and ESPN from 8 a.m., before CBS takes over at 1 p.m. for the tournament’s final stretch—those slow, tense hours where scorecards shrink and nerves rise.

Our CBS Sports PGA Championship coverage schedule 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/gm3gxh8Oqx — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 12, 2025

For streamers, Paramount+, ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV offer full access. No cable, no problem. The PGA Championship has made itself available for every kind of viewer—from the casual fan checking scores on lunch break to the loyalist who watches every swing.

Because for those four days, it’s more than golf. It’s memory. Its meaning. It’s a chance—once again—for someone to rise in the hush of Quail Hollow, and for us to witness it.

PGA Championship Round One &Two Tee Times:

Players tee off for Round One on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET – below is a list of the groupings and tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 (all times Eastern).

Round One – Thursday (1 tee) / Round 2 – Friday (10 tee)

7:00 a.m./12:25 p.m.: Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

7:11 a.m./12:36 p.m.: John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

7:22 a.m./12:47 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

7:33 a.m./12:58 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

7:44 a.m./1:09 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

7:55 a.m./1:20 p.m.: Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

8:06 a.m./1:31 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

8:17 a.m./1:42 p.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

8:28 a.m./1:53 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

8:39 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

8:50 a.m./2:15 p.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

9:01 a.m./2:26 p.m.: Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

9:12 a.m./2:37 p.m.: Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

12:30 p.m./7:00 a.m.: Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

12:41 p.m./7:11 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

12:52 p.m./7:22 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

1:03 p.m./7:33 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

1:14 p.m./7:44 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg

1:36 p.m./8:06 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:47 p.m./8:17 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

1:58 p.m./8:28 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

2:09 p.m./8:39 a.m.: Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

2:20 p.m./8:50 a.m.: Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

2:31 p.m./9:01 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

2:42 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

Thursday (10 tee) / Friday (1 tee)

7:05 a.m./12:30 p.m.: John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

7:16 a.m./12:41 p.m.: Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

7:27 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

7:38 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

7:49 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

8:00 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:11 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

8:22 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

8:33 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

8:44 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

8:55 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

9:06 a.m./2:31 p.m.: John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

9:17 a.m./2:42 p.m.: Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

12:25 p.m./7:05 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

12:36 p.m./7:16 a.m.: Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

12:47 p.m./7:27 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

12:58 p.m./7:38 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

1:09 p.m./7:49 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

1:20 p.m./8:00 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

1:31 p.m./8:11 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

1:42 p.m./8:22 a.m.: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

1:53 p.m./8:33 a.m.: Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

2:04 p.m./8:44 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

2:15 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

2:26 p.m./9:06 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

2:37 p.m./9:17 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer